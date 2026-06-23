Lagos joins Under2 Coalition, targeting global net-zero emissions

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Climate Group, formally marking Lagos State’s entry into the Under2 Coalition, the world’s largest network of states and regions committed to achieving net-zero emissions and building climate-resilient economies.

This was contained in a release signed the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

The signing took place on Monday in London as part of the London Climate Action Week 2026, underscoring Lagos State’s growing role in global climate leadership and reinforced its commitment to advancing innovative solutions that drive sustainable development, economic growth and climate resilience.

Convened by Climate Group, the Under2 Coalition brings together more than 180 states and regions representing over half of the global economy. Through the Coalition, subnational governments collaborate to accelerate climate action, share best practices and support the transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient future.

The Memorandum of Understanding represents a non-binding commitment that aligns with and supports Lagos State’s existing climate ambitions and priorities. It does not create legal obligations but reflects a shared commitment to advancing climate action and strengthening cooperation with subnational governments around the world.

The signing ceremony coincided with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s participation in London Climate Action Week, where Lagos State is showcasing its pioneering approach to climate governance and finance through initiatives such as its State-Determined Contributions (SDCs) framework and investment-ready climate projects.

Speaking on the significance of the milestone, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Cities and regions are increasingly at the forefront of climate action. Joining the Under2 Coalition strengthens Lagos State’s commitment to building a resilient, low-carbon future while deepening collaboration with leading governments around the world.

“As Africa’s economic and commercial hub, Lagos is determined to demonstrate that climate action and economic growth can go hand in hand, delivering tangible benefits for people, communities and future generations.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, said: “Through our State-Determined Contributions framework and broader climate agenda, Lagos State is moving from ambition to implementation. Membership of the Under2 Coalition provides an important platform to strengthen partnerships, exchange knowledge and showcase the remarkable work being undertaken in Lagos to accelerate climate action and sustainable development.”

Welcoming Lagos State into the Coalition, the Under2 Coalition and Subnational Governments team expressed delight in Lagos State Government’s admission to Under2 Coalition, saying as one of Africa’s leading subnational governments, “Lagos has a powerful story to tell, and we are honoured to have the State join more than 180 states and regions worldwide working together towards a net-zero and climate-resilient future.”

Lagos State’s membership of the Under2 Coalition further cements its position as one of Africa’s leading platforms for subnational climate action and provides new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange and international partnerships aimed at accelerating climate implementation and resilience.

The London Climate Summit is attended by global leaders, policymakers, investors in clean energy, environmental and sustainability projects.

The Lagos State delegation includes the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunboh Wahab, his Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih and Special Adviser on Public Private Partnerships, Mrs. Bukola Odoe

The Under2 Coalition is the world’s largest network of states and regions committed to achieving net-zero emissions and building climate resilience. Convened by Climate Group, the Coalition brings together more than 180 governments representing over half of the global economy to accelerate climate action through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), Lagos State Government, is responsible for driving climate action and advancing circular economy principles through policies, partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms that support a resilient, low-carbon and inclusive future.

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