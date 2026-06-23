Lagos discovers fresh talents at Arts & Crafts competition

Fresh creative talents have been discovered from Basic & Secondary schools as well as Tertiary institutions across Lagos State at the grand finale of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition 2.0, held on Tuesday at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa.

The winners for the Junior Secondary Category are: Saheed Khadijat JSS 3, Community Junior Grammar School, Akowonjo and Orungbamila Esther, Clegg Girls Junior High School.

For the Secondary School Category, winners are: Akinola Oluwatobi, Sango Senior Secondary School, Makinde Opeyemi Abraham, Millennium Senior Secondary School and Ajayi Maope, Methodist Senior High School

For the Tertiary institutions Category, winners are, Boton Aina Samuel 400L, Lagos State University of Education and Goodness Popoola, Lagos State University of Education.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, described the event as a celebration of creativity, innovation, culture, and the limitless potential of young Lagosians.

Addressing government officials, school administrators, teachers, parents, judges, development partners, and participants, Oyekan-Ismaila said the competition remains a flagship initiative of the Lagos State Government designed to discover, nurture, and showcase artistic talents among students across the state.

She disclosed that the 2026 edition attracted 489 registered participants, with 132 contestants eventually submitting entries from schools across the five divisions of Lagos State and selected tertiary institutions.

Participants competed in categories including painting, drawing, sculpture, beadwork, textile design, leatherwork, digital art, and upcycling.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the quality, originality, and creativity displayed in the entries were remarkable, prompting a rigorous assessment process by an independent panel of judges before the finalists were selected.

“Today is not merely a competition finale; it is a celebration of creativity, innovation, culture, and the boundless potentials of young Lagosians,” she said.

The competition’s theme, “This Is Lagos,” challenged participants to creatively interpret the identity, heritage, resilience, innovation, and diversity of the state. Oyekan-Ismaila noted that the artworks on display successfully captured Lagos’ cultural heritage, vibrant communities, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to sustainability.

She commended all participants, emphasizing that every artwork represented imagination, dedication, hard work, and passion.

“Beyond the prizes and awards, every participant deserves recognition. Every artwork tells a unique story, and every student who expressed their creativity through art is a winner,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary also praised the panel of judges for ensuring a transparent and credible evaluation process, while acknowledging the contributions of principals, teachers, school administrators, parents, and guardians who supported the students throughout the competition.

Special recognition was given to Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, the initiator of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition, for creating a platform that continues to open doors for emerging creative talents in Lagos State.

Oyekan-Ismaila reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening arts education, skills development, mentorship programmes, and creative platforms for young people. She stressed that the creative industry has become a major driver of economic growth, innovation, employment, and global recognition.

Congratulating the winners and finalists, she urged them to continue developing their talents and telling the Lagos story through their artistic expressions.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to developing the creative economy and creating opportunities for talented young people to thrive,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards and prizes to outstanding participants, marking another successful edition of the competition aimed at fostering creativity and cultural appreciation among Lagos youths.

The chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Bonu Solomon said the purpose of the competition is for students to be self-sufficient with their arts and crafts.

He added that instead of waiting for white-collar jobs, as an artist, “you get as much as N10m or N20m on each art work.”

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Mrs Abisola Adegbite who represented the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro said the programme represents ‘limitless celebration of our learners.”

He added that arts and crafts are purposeful means of expression, saying it is a way of showcasing studnets’ ingenuity.

The Head of Service further stated that by “promoting wholistic education, let our creativity speaks boldly.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2