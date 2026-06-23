Lagos Assembly swears-in new Clerk as Onafeko bows out

The Lagos State House of Assembly has officially inaugurated Mrs. Adenike Abolanle Oshinowo as the first female clerk.

A valedictory session was conducted in honour of the immediate past Clerk, Barr. Olalekan Biliamin Onafeko, in acknowledgment of his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the legislature.

The ceremony, which took place during the plenary, was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who noted that the Office of the Clerk remains central to the efficient operation of parliamentary activities.

Obasa pointed out the.new Clerk’s wealth of experience, dedication to duty, and commitment to excellence would further strengthen the Assembly’s legislative processes.

Administering the oath of Office to Mrs. Oshinowo, the Speaker charged her to uphold the integrity, professionalism, and cherished traditions of the legislative institution.

He expressed confidence in her ability to provide effective leadership for the Assembly’s bureaucracy and contribute meaningfully to the continued advancement of legislative governance in Lagos State.

During the valedictory session, Speaker Obasa paid tribute to Barr. Onafeko, commending his unwavering dedication, diligence, and remarkable contributions to the growth and development of the State House of Assembly during his tenure.

According to the Speaker, Barr. Onafeko served the institution with distinction, professionalism, and an uncommon sense of responsibility, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, administrative efficiency, and institutional stability since he was appointed the Clerk of the House in 2020.

Lawmakers took turns to praise Onafeko, recognizing him as an exemplary public servant and a perfect gentleman. They highlighted his significant impact and unwavering loyalty to the House’s leadership, noting that his dedication and professionalism have greatly influenced the institution.

In his valedictory remarks, Barr. Onafeko expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker, lawmakers, management, and staff of the Assembly for the support and cooperation extended to him throughout his years of service.

He described his tenure as a period of learning, growth, and fulfillment, adding that the successes recorded during his stewardship were made possible through collective efforts and institutional support.

Onafeko urged members of staff to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence, integrity, professionalism, and selfless service, while encouraging them to continue contributing to the progress and development of the Assembly.

For a better society

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