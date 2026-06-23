Drive change, not just news’: FGBMFI tasks media on nation-building ahead of Lagos Convention

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Nigeria, FGBMFI, has urged media organisations across the country to move beyond merely reporting events and become active agents of godly, moral and national transformation.

The call was made during a courtesy visit by the FGBMFI-Nigeria Lagos National Convention 2026 team to the headquarters of The Guardian newspapers in Lagos.

National President of FGBMFI-Nigeria, Barrister Isaac Okpanachi, who was represented by Mr. Sunny Beyioku, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Touch Marketing Solutions Ltd, said the fellowship was seeking strategic partnership with the media to promote values that can help reset the nation.

He said Nigeria was facing serious challenges, including the high cost of living, corruption, insecurity, injustice, policy inconsistency, infrastructure deficit and brain drain, adding that the media had a critical role to play in shaping public conscience and rebuilding trust.

According to him, Nigeria’s crisis is not only economic or political, but also moral.

“At a time when the nation is battling trust deficit, ethical decline and weakening social cohesion, media houses that combine watchdog journalism with solution-focused storytelling can help reset national values faster than policy alone,” he said.

Okpanachi noted that the country needed men and women of purpose who would offer themselves as agents of positive change and help drive Nigeria toward a better future.

He said this vision was central to FGBMFI’s forthcoming National Convention, scheduled to hold from November 11 to 14, 2026, in Lagos.

The four-day convention will feature rallies, Bible talks, city-wide outreaches, business seminars, breakout sessions, entrepreneurship and youth mentorship programmes, anti-corruption drives, family life sessions and testimonies of present-day miracles.

He explained that the programmes are designed to transform lives, renew mindsets, promote productivity and inspire citizens to become drivers of positive change in the nation.

“If media houses deliberately use their platforms to promote truth, integrity and practical solutions, they stop being mere reporters of Nigeria’s problems and become architects of its transformation,” he said.

Describing the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm and the conscience of society, Okpanachi commended The Guardian for its decades of bold journalism, clear information dissemination and commitment to righteous standards in Nigeria.

“We salute your courage and fortitude. You shape true narratives, defend the truth and give ordinary Nigerians a voice. For that, we say thank you, and thank you again,” he said.

In his remarks, the Editor of The Guardian, Dr. Femi Adekoya, commended FGBMFI for its 74-year commitment to promoting integrity, entrepreneurship and godly leadership in the marketplace.

“The media and organisations like FGBMFI must align on truth and nation-first values if Nigeria is to change for the better,” Dr. Adekoya said.

He added that The Guardian remains committed to journalism that educates, enlightens and holds society to high ethical standards.

According to him, The Guardian has always believed that journalism is more than reporting events, but also about shaping perspectives, defending public interest and providing a platform for ideas that move Nigeria forward.

FGBMFI is regarded as the largest network of Christian businessmen and professionals globally, with chapters in more than 85 countries. In Nigeria, the fellowship has over 1,422 chapters across all states.

For 74 years, it has focused on reaching men in the marketplace for Christ and raising men and women of honour and integrity to impact families, businesses, communities and the nation.

The fellowship stressed that it is neither a church denomination nor a political organisation, but a body of business and professional people who believe that righteousness exalts a nation.