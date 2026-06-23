Benjamin Kalu congratulates Oyebanji on re-election, says he’s a jinx breaker

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election in the Saturday, June 20, 2026 governorship election.

It will be recalled that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Oyebanji winner after polling 319,224 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, who scored 40,543 votes, and the ADC candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, with 12,872 votes.

In his congratulatory message, Kalu described Oyebanji as a “jinx breaker”, being the first governor to secure consecutive re-election since Ekiti State was created in 1996.

Kalu noted that the governor’s re-election reflects the collective will of the people for continuity and better service delivery.

He added that the result is proof that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is resonating at the grassroots and positively impacting lives.

The Deputy Speaker urged the Governor to continue deepening the delivery of democracy dividends by expanding job opportunities for youths, improving healthcare access, building stronger roads, and providing quality education for every Ekiti child across 16 LGAs of the State.

Kalu also appreciated the people of Ekiti State for their massive turnout and peaceful conduct during the election, and for voting overwhelmingly for the APC, urging them to stand ready to repeat the feat in the forthcoming 2027 general election for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

For a better society

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