Anambra govt begins enforcement of 3rd phase urban renewal plan

Pamela Eboh, Awka

In line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s urban renewal plan for a Dubai, Taiwan, Sillicon Valley, the Anambra State Government on Monday kicked off the third phase of its routine “Show Your Building Permit” exercise across major commercial centres and communities in the state.

This intensified effort is geared towards reclaiming public lands and restoring the state’s original master plan as well as enforcing physical planning regulations.

Leading the enforcement operation, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Chijioke Ojukwu, said the exercise underscores Governor Soludo’s commitment to building orderly, livable and economically vibrant cities through strict adherence to approved development standards.

Ojukwu who visited the Plywood Market, Ogbunike, supervised the reclamation of government land allegedly encroached upon by private developers, warned that public property would no longer be converted for personal use in contravention of extant laws.

He immediately ordered the suspension of further work on the site, stressing that developments along drainage alignments pose serious environmental and public safety risks.

Further inspections in Ogidi uncovered additional violations, including structures that failed to comply with approved setbacks and other physical planning requirements, prompting immediate enforcement actions.

The enforcement team also intervened at the Building Materials Market, Ogidi, where an illegal structure being erected on a major drainage channel had already collapsed.

At Oye Agu Market, Abagana, officials marked sections of shopping plazas constructed without adequate parking facilities and in violation of the mandatory nine-metre setback for commercial developments.

The Commissioner also said that the routine is aimed at curbing indiscriminate roadside parking and easing traffic congestion.

At Nnewi area of the state, where a similar routine was carried out, ongoing commercial developments were found to have breached approved planning standards and road corridor regulations.

This anomaly attracted sanctions and possible demolition.

Ojukwu said, “Physical planning laws are binding on all residents, developers and institutions.

“The state government is also enforcing the mandatory two-metre setback from walkways and six-metre setback from drainage channels along highways across Anambra.”

He maintained that the Soludo administration remains resolute in its determination to restore order, protect critical infrastructure and ensure sustainable urban development,

While warning that developers who disregard approved plans and building regulations risk severe sanctions, including demolition of offending structures, the commissioner further outlined the state’s long-term development vision, noting that Anambra’s aspiration of becoming Africa’s Dubai-Taiwan Silicon Valley can only be realised through collective commitment to and compliance with physical planning laws.

For a better society

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