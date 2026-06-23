All On invests $1m in Eja-Ice Nigeria to boost off-grid cold chain

FROM LEFT: Barakat Badmus, Head of Operations, Eja Ice Nigeria Ltd.; Caroline Eboumbou, Chief Executive Officer, All On Partnerships for Energy Access; Yusuf Bilesanmi, Chief Executive Officer, Eja Ice Nigeria Ltd.; and Abdulazeez Bakare, Investment Associate, All On Partnerships for Energy Access, at the official signing ceremony of All On’s $1 million investment in Eja Ice Nigeria Limited in Lagos.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

All On, an impact investing company focused on expanding access to renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, has announced a $1 million investment in Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited.

Eja-Ice is a provider of solar-powered refrigeration and cold chain infrastructure.

The firm in a statement, said the investment will support Eja-Ice’s manufacturing and operational scale-up as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Also, it is expected to enable the expansion of its cold-chain solutions and improve access to reliable cooling services for households, small businesses, and institutions operating in off-grid and weak-grid environments.

Access to dependable cold storage remains a significant constraint across Nigeria, particularly in coastal and rural communities where limited energy infrastructure contributes to post-harvest losses and income instability for small-scale agro-producers.

By delivering energy-efficient refrigeration systems, Eja-Ice is helping to address these challenges while supporting the preservation of perishable goods and strengthening local value chains.

Commenting on the investment, Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, said, “All On’s investment in Eja-Ice reflects our approach of supporting solutions that improve energy access while enhancing livelihoods, reducing costs, and enabling businesses to grow.

“Strengthening cold-chain infrastructure is an important step towards building more resilient local economies and expanding opportunities in underserved markets,” she said.

Eja-Ice’s integrated cold-chain model allows for greater control over product design, operational efficiency, and service delivery, ensuring that its solutions are tailored to the needs of underserved markets.

The company’s systems are already supporting micro enterprises, cooperatives, and community-level infrastructure, particularly in areas where reliable electricity remains limited.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, Yusuf Bilesanmi, said, “This capital raise is a huge step forward in our vision to power homes and businesses with products designed, assembled, and optimized right here on the continent. It’s not just about access to electricity—it’s about dignity, productivity, and opportunity for the over 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa who are still off-grid.

Through this investment, All On continues to advance its mission of closing Nigeria’s energy access gap by supporting the renewable energy ecosystem and businesses that deliver sustainable, market-driven solutions.

For a better society

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