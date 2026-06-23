Adeleke orders probe over teenager’s killing, victim’s father recounts ordeal

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Director General of The Imole Campaign Council, Lere Oyewumi, has berated the killing of a 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade, who was murdered in a violent attack in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

This is just as he called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those connected with the killing and to launch a comprehensive investigation into reported cases of political violence across the State.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo on Monday, Oyewumi expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Osun State Police Command, calling for the immediate redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan.

He stressed that the call became necessary as a result of the repeated incidents of violence which he claimed had weakened public confidence in the command’s ability to tackle political crimes effectively.

He said, “Yesterday, June 21, 2026, Osun State witnessed yet another tragic and avoidable loss of human life when a 14-year-old boy, Ezekiel Olapade, was reportedly shot dead during a violent attack carried out by armed political thugs in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this innocent child are both heartbreaking and infuriating. According to accounts from his family and eyewitnesses, Ezekiel was neither a political actor nor engaged in any confrontation. He was simply trying to rescue his mother who had fallen while fleeing from the scene of a sporadic shooting unleashed by a criminal gang led by one Saheed Kareem, popularly known as “Tanfeani.” In that courageous attempt to save his mother, the young boy paid the ultimate price with his life, Tanfeani and his gang shot him on the head and the innocent youngster died right there on the spot.

“For several months, we have repeatedly warned and raised several alarms that the persistent failure of law enforcement authorities to decisively confront political violence would embolden criminal elements. Unfortunately, our fears have been justified. What happened in Ilobu is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern that has seen innocent citizens repeatedly become victims of politically inspired attacks.

“We therefore call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, to immediately order the arrest and prosecution of Saheed “Tanfeani’ and every individual connected with this heinous crime. We also demand a comprehensive investigation into all reported incidents of political violence across Osun State with a view to bringing every perpetrator, sponsor, and collaborator to justice, irrespective of status or political affiliation.

“We are further compelled to express our unmitigated lack of confidence in the leadership of the Osun State Police Command under Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Gottan. The recurring pattern of political violence, the apparent absence of deterrence, and the widespread perception of selective law enforcement have severely eroded public trust in the command’s ability to discharge its constitutional responsibilities impartially.

“It is our considered position that the continued stay of Mr. Ibrahim Gottan as Commissioner of Police in Osun State has become a danger and detrimental to public confidence and security. We therefore call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately redeploy him from Osun State and institute a thorough investigation into what appears to be persistent failures of operational response and law enforcement oversight under his watch.”

However, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that the incident was the display of the highest level of an act of wickedness for anyone to have resorted to cutting short the life of such a promising teenager for any reason.

In a statement signed by the APC Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, called on the state police command to investigate the callous killing of the teenager with a view to bringing to justice whoever might be directly or remotely connected with the extrajudicial killing of the teenager in Ilobu.

The Party, “We are commiserating with the parents and the entire Ilobu community over the needless and wicked killing of their son and praying fervently to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable sudden death of their son.

“We are also using this platform to appeal and warn the disgruntled elements in the society who might be using political cover to perpetrate violence on the innocent members of the public to henceforth desist from doing so as such is neither the hallmark of our political party nor that of our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji(AMBO), whose passion for a peaceful approach to issues is inexhaustible.

“We want to state without mincing words that our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Oyebamiji, does not believe in violence and he has never and will never sponsor violence against anyone or group of persons as it is his belief that the political ambition of any individual is not worth the blood of any person.

Recounting the incident, the victim’s father, Olugbemiga Olapade alleged that the political thugs, led by one Saheed Kareem, arrived in a branded vehicle of one of the gubernatorial candidates in the State on Sunday around 3:00pm.

He said, “I was at my wife’s shop with my son and some customers when the thugs in an AMBO-branded vehicle came. Initially, they attempted to enter the council, but when they saw a man putting on a yellow cap at my wife’s shop, they directed their shot at the shop. The man wearing the yellow cap was shot, and he is now at the hospital. Everyone at the scene, including my wife and son, ran for safety. But my wife fell, and my son had to go back to rescue her. It was in that process that he was shot. I did not even know that he had been shot. I thought he ran away like others, and it was after searching for him for hours that I got a hint that he had died, and he was inside the bush”.

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