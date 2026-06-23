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20 killed in fresh Plateau attack –Police

by Peter Anayo0139

 

The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the killing of 20 persons in an attack on Kawel Community in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Alabo said that the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday when armed men invaded the community.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Bassey Ewah, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bokkos to mobilise personnel to the area following a distress report.

The PPRO said police operatives, working in collaboration with the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), and other security agencies, engaged the attackers in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat.

The police spokesman said 18 persons were confirmed dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Regrettably, two of the injured victims were confirmed dead by a medical doctor, bringing the total number of casualties to 20,” he said.

Alabo stated that the remains of the victims had been released to their families for burial after relatives declined autopsy.

The PPRO said the CP had commiserated with the families of the victims and residents of Bokkos LGA over the attack.

He said that Ewah assured the public that security agencies would spare no effort to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

“The CP had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and the Area Commander in Pankshin LGA to relocate to the affected area to coordinate security operations.

“These are measures put in place to avoid future attacks,” he said.

He added that additional tactical teams and personnel of the Police Mobile Force had also been deployed to restore calm and commence a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The PPRO urged residents to remain calm, go about their lawful activities, and provide credible information to security agencies to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security in the state.

 

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