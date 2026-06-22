Tinubu appoints ex-UNILAG VC Ogundipe as NUC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

This was contained in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Monday in Abuja.

Ogundipe succeeds Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Aina, who resigned his appointment less than a year after assuming office.

Aina was appointed in July 2025, while members of the NUC governing board were inaugurated in November 2025.

The new NUC chairman served as Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG from 2017 to 2022.

Ogundipe, a Professor of Botany, is with expertise in molecular plant taxonomy, biosystematics, ethnobotany, cytogenetics, forensic botany and ecological conservation.

He holds a Ph.D. in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Lagos.

Currently, he serves as Pro-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, he is a fellow of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Academy of Science, the Linnean Society of London and the Royal Society of Biology, London.

He has also served as President of the Botanical Society of Nigeria and Chairman of the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC).

As Chairman of the NUC Governing Board, Ogundipe is expected to provide strategic oversight for the commission and support efforts aimed at improving funding, academic stability, quality assurance and global competitiveness of Nigerian universities.

Tinubu expressed confidence in Ogundipe’s ability to provide visionary leadership and sustain the credibility of the Nigerian university system in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president also charged him to advance quality, access and integrity in the nation’s higher education sector.

For a better society

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