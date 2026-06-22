Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader

.. Burham emerges as front runner

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has announced his resignation after less than two years in office, bringing to an end a turbulent premiership marked by declining public support, internal party divisions, and disappointing electoral performances.

In an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he had listened to concerns within the Labour Party and accepted that many colleagues no longer believed he was the right person to lead the party into the next general election.

He confirmed that he would remain as caretaker prime minister until a successor is chosen.

Starmer’s resignation follows months of mounting pressure from Labour MPs after the party suffered heavy setbacks in local elections and faced growing competition from Reform UK.

Critics accused his administration of lacking a clear political direction and failing to deliver convincingly on key issues such as economic growth, immigration, and public services.

The prime minister’s resignation has triggered a leadership contest that could reshape the future of the Labour Party and British politics.

The party is expected to open nominations for a new leader on July 9, with the possibility of installing a successor before Parliament’s summer recess if a consensus candidate emerges.

Among the names being discussed, Andy Burnham has emerged as the overwhelming favourite.

Burnham, a former cabinet minister and long-serving Labour figure, recently returned to Parliament after a decisive by-election victory.

His popularity among Labour members and his success in appealing to working-class voters have strengthened calls for him to take over the party leadership.

Burnham’s candidacy received a significant boost when former Health Secretary Wes Streeting publicly endorsed him and ruled himself out of the leadership race.

Political observers believe the endorsement could help unite different factions within Labour and potentially avoid a prolonged contest.

Other figures who may enter the race include Yvette Cooper and Angela Rayner, though neither has yet formally declared a candidacy.

Political analysts say the next Labour leader will face a daunting challenge.

The incoming prime minister will inherit an economy under pressure, public concerns over healthcare and living standards, and a rapidly changing political landscape in which Reform UK has become a major force.

The new leader will also be tasked with restoring voter confidence ahead of the next general election.

Starmer leaves office having achieved a historic Labour victory in the 2024 general election and having earned international recognition for his support of Ukraine and efforts to strengthen Britain’s global partnerships.

However, his inability to maintain public confidence at home ultimately undermined his position and led to his premature departure from office.

As Britain prepares for another change of leadership, all eyes are now on Burnham and whether he can unite the Labour Party and provide the fresh political direction many voters appear to be seeking.

For a better society

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