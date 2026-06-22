Senate reconvenes to consider legislation on state police

The Nigerian Senate has reconvened for a special legislative session to deliberate on proposals for the establishment of state police, a move widely regarded as a significant step toward addressing the country’s persistent security challenges.

The lawmakers resumed sitting amid growing calls from state governments, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and security experts for a decentralized policing structure capable of responding more effectively to local security threats.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend relevant sections of the Constitution to permit individual states to establish and operate their own police forces alongside the existing Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at the opening of the session, Senate President emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture, noting that the increasing incidents of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, communal clashes, and other violent crimes require innovative and sustainable solutions.

According to the Senate leadership, the proposed constitutional amendment will undergo extensive debate and public consultation to ensure that concerns surrounding accountability, funding, operational standards, and potential political abuse are adequately addressed.

Supporters of state policing argue that governors and local authorities possess a better understanding of security realities within their jurisdictions and can deploy personnel more effectively to combat crime.

They maintain that the current centralized policing system has struggled to meet the security demands of Nigeria’s vast and diverse population.

However, critics have expressed reservations over the proposal, warning that state-controlled police forces could be misused by political office holders to intimidate opponents and undermine democratic processes.

Some stakeholders have therefore called for strong constitutional safeguards, independent oversight mechanisms, and clearly defined operational limits.

Several governors who have long advocated state policing welcomed the Senate’s renewed attention to the matter, describing it as a crucial step toward strengthening internal security and enhancing public safety across the federation.

Political analysts view the Senate’s deliberations as one of the most consequential constitutional debates in recent years.

If approved by the National Assembly and subsequently ratified by at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly, the amendment could fundamentally alter Nigeria’s policing framework and redefine the relationship between federal and state authorities in matters of security.

The Senate is expected to continue consultations with security agencies, legal experts, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders before taking a final vote on the proposed legislation.

For many Nigerians, the outcome of the debate may determine the future direction of security governance in the country as authorities seek lasting solutions to the nation’s complex and evolving security challenges.

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