Party primaries as bad precedent to 2027 elections

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general election, troubling signs have already emerged from within the very institutions expected to safeguard democracy among them the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the judiciary and National Assembly.

The apparent misbehaviour and display of high-level rascality on the part of these bodies have continued to drown the hope for free, fair and credible elections in the 2027 cycle and even beyond.

The recently concluded party primaries across major political parties, rather than inspire confidence, have exposed deep-seated flaws that threaten the credibility of the electoral process.

Reports of widespread fraud, manipulation, voter intimidation, and flagrant disregard for internal party rules have cast a long shadow over what should have been a foundational democratic exercise.

Party primaries are not mere internal rituals; they are the bedrock upon which credible general elections are built. They offer political parties the opportunity to present candidates who reflect the will of their members. However, when these processes are compromised, the ripple effects extend far beyond party lines, ultimately undermining public trust in the entire democratic system.

Across the country, allegations of irregularities have trailed the primaries like a recurring decimal. In several instances, aspirants decried the imposition of candidates by party leaders, sidelining genuine grassroots participation. Delegates, who ought to represent the interests of the party faithful, were reportedly induced with money and other incentives, reducing the process to a transactional affair rather than a contest of ideas and competence. Such monetization of politics not only erodes meritocracy but also entrenches corruption as aspirants seek to recover their “investments” once in office.

Equally disturbing were reports of parallel primaries conducted by factions within the same party, resulting in multiple candidates laying claim to legitimacy.

This chaotic scenario underscores the absence of internal democracy and highlights the persistent culture of impunity within political parties. When party leadership fails to enforce discipline and transparency, it sends a dangerous signal that rules are optional and power is supreme.

The implications of these flawed primaries for the 2027 general election are profound. First, they weaken the moral authority of political parties to demand credible elections from the electoral umpire. A party that cannot conduct a transparent primary lacks the credibility to champion free and fair elections at the national level.

Second, they disenfranchise party members, many of whom feel alienated and disillusioned by processes that ignore their voices. This disillusionment often translates into voter apathy during general elections, a trend that has plagued Nigeria’s democracy in the Fourth Republic.

Furthermore, the emergence of candidates through dubious means raises serious concerns about governance.

Leaders who get power through manipulated processes are less likely to prioritize accountability and service delivery. Instead, they remain beholden to the powerful interests that facilitated their emergence, perpetuating a cycle of patronage and poor governance.

The judiciary, often seen as the last hope for aggrieved aspirants, may once again be inundated with pre-election litigations arising from disputed primaries. While the courts play a critical role in adjudicating such disputes, an overreliance on judicial intervention to resolve political matters is neither healthy nor sustainable for democracy. It reflects systemic failure within parties and shifts the burden of political accountability to the legal system.

If these troubling patterns are allowed to persist, the 2027 general election risks being a mere extension of the flawed primaries—a process lacking in transparency, credibility, and public trust. The warning signs are clear, and ignoring them would be a great disservice to the nation.

To avert this looming crisis, we demand that political parties must urgently reform their internal processes. Transparent guidelines for primaries must be established and strictly adhered to henceforth.

The use of technology, such as electronic voting and accreditation, could help reduce manipulation and enhance credibility. Party leadership must demonstrate the political will to enforce discipline, sanction erring members, and uphold democratic principles.

Equally important is the role of the electoral body in monitoring party primaries. While its mandate may be limited, it must not turn a blind eye to blatant violations of the law. Civil society organizations and the media also have a responsibility to hold political actors accountable by exposing irregularities and advocating for reforms.

Ultimately, the responsibility rests with political parties to decide whether they will serve as vehicles for democratic consolidation or instruments of personal ambition.

The quality of Nigeria’s democracy in 2027 will largely depend on the choices they make today.

The conduct of party primaries has set a worrying precedent. Unless urgent corrective measures are taken, the nation may once again find itself grappling with a crisis of legitimacy. Nigeria cannot afford another election cycle marred by controversy and mistrust. The time to act is now, before the foundation of the 2027 general election is irreparably damaged.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2