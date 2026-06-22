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Health

OAUTHC resident doctors embark on indefinite strike over welfare issues

by Peter Anayo0119

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, has embarked on an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare and working condition issues affecting its members.

The strike, declared by the association, took effect from 8:00 am on Monday, following resolutions reached at its Emergency General Meeting held on June 20.

The communique, jointly signed by the President and General Secretary, Dr Jesunbo Martins and Dr Toyyeb Oladipo, respectively, was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The association said that the action followed the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum earlier given to the management and its failure to satisfactorily address the demands relating to members welfare.

The ARD rejected management’s response dated June 17, alleging it misrepresented facts, agreements reached and the current status of discussion between both parties on outstanding issues.

The doctors demanded restoration of call-duty meal provisions, free issuance of identity cards, allocation of available residential units and inclusion of resident doctors in applicable allowances.

They also called for the abolition of bench fees for resident doctors from accredited private teaching hospitals, insisting the strike and peaceful protest will continue until their demands are met.

 

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