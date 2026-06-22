‎Not Illegal, But Not Without Consequences: Sex, Law, and Responsibility in Nigeria

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‎BY: EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

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‎On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, a video of women protesting in Oji River LGA, Enugu State, went viral online. They were speaking out against prostitution and drug abuse in their community. The video has sparked debate on whether the protest was justified.

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‎In response, some people say prostitution is the world’s oldest job and cannot be stopped. Another group calls it a business. They argue that “if one opens a business and it is thriving, she can decide to expand it.” According to them, patrons should be blamed more because without demand, the business would die.

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‎But most people know right from wrong. We should stop pretending and stop rebranding bad behavior to fit modern lifestyles. The excuses above should not be used to mock or silence the real concerns raised by these women.

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‎Beyond that, the major religions in Nigeria, traditional religion, Christianity, and Islam all condemn prostitution, fornication, and adultery. And most Nigerians belong to one of them.

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‎The Bible says, “Marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral” Hebrews 13:4.

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‎The Quran warns, “And do not come near to unlawful sexual intercourse. It is indeed a shameful deed and an evil way” Quran 17:32 (Surah Al-Isra)

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‎Among the Igbo, these acts were called aru or nso Ala (abominations against the land). Yoruba, Hausa, and other Nigerian cultures also saw adultery and prostitution as serious violations of community and spiritual values.

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‎The women of Oji River said their homes and marriages are suffering. Their concerns deserve serious discussion, not mockery.

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‎For this reason, both parties sex workers and patrons must be held accountable. To be clear, for those who may not know what prostitution means or why government and citizens must act: prostitution is sex in exchange for money or material gain.

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‎Under that definition, “multi-dating” where someone has a main partner but takes money or gifts from others can closely resemble prostitution, even when it is given a different name.

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‎Legally, not everything about this trade is allowed. While Nigerian law does not directly criminalize an adult selling sex in private, it criminalizes everything around it: advertising, running a brothel, pimping, and street soliciting. With those laws in place, it is almost impossible to do commercial sex work without breaking the law. Government and people may look away sometimes, but that does not make it legal. If they cannot pay tax on it, that alone shows it is not a lawful business.

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‎On sex before marriage and adultery, the law depends on location. In Southern Nigeria, adultery is not a crime under federal or state law. But it is treated as a wrong in marriage. It can be used as ground for divorce, and the other spouse may sue in civil court.

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‎In Northern states and other areas under Sharia law, it is different. There, adultery is treated as a crime and it carries specific punishments.

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‎Still, anyone above 18 has the right to make choices and must be ready to face the results. If you cannot wait until marriage, then be faithful to one partner to reduce the risk of disease. This piece is to face the truth. Let us stop the pretense and stop mocking people who follow religious rules, or people who feel uncomfortable when others act in ways that affect their families.

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‎In Islam and most Nigerian traditions, polygamy is not a crime. But a man must treat all wives equally and be ready for the problems that come with it. I keep asking: is it right for a man to marry, then bring in another partner without an agreement with his first wife? To me, that breaks the vow to “live for better, for worse.” Think about it.

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‎To conclude, the case against prostitution, adultery, and reckless sexual behavior is not only about religion or morals. There are real issues: sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancies, broken families, the social cost when families fall apart, and child welfare problems. A lot of videos have emerged online this year showing how newborns or babies were put in a sack beside bush parts, and some killed theirs because they can’t afford to feed the baby. Modern medicine and contraceptives have reduced some risks, but they have not removed them.

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‎Every person has the right to make personal choices. But communities also have the right to speak up against behavior they believe is harming families and society. The women of Oji River have done that. Whether we agree with them or not, their voices deserve attention, not ridicule.

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‎Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a Nigerian journalist writing from Lagos.

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