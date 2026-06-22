NDLEA arrests two grandpas for selling illicit drugs to teenage students

.Intercepts illicit consignment from China, Dubai-bound Loud concealed in ladies’ bags

An 84-year-old grandpa, Godfrey Orji and 75-year old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora are now cooling their heels in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following their arrest for dealing in illicit substances, which they sell to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

This was contained in a release signed by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA.

Pa Obiora was arrested by NDLEA operatives on Friday 19th June 2026 following credible intelligence that he was selling illicit substances to young students and others in his patent medicine store located at 4 Club road, Umuahia, where 4.64 kilograms of opioids including tramadol and diazepam were recovered from him during a search of his premises.

In his case, Pa Orji who is a pensioner and also into the illicit drug trade, was nabbed by security guards at Saint Silas Secondary School, Old Umuahia, for supplying illicit drugs to two teenage students (names withheld) in the school. The guards thereafter handed them over to the police who in turn transferred them to NDLEA on Thursday 18th June.

In his statement, one of the two teenagers, a 15-year-old SS2 student claimed the 84-year-old grandpa supplies him the drugs which he takes and also sells to fellow students. While the two grandpas are billed to have their day in court, the students have been placed on counselling and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have intercepted a consignment of ADB Chminaca, a synthetic cannabinoid classified as a dangerous new psychoactive substance (NPS), at a courier firm in Lagos. The shipment coming from China with a gross weight of 9.5 kilograms was concealed in a carton. This was followed by another seizure on Tuesday 16th June at a different logistics company in Lagos where 300grams of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis was found hidden in ladies’ handbags.

In another interdiction operation in Lagos, NDLEA officers on Friday 19th June raided the home of a wanted drug dealer Lukman Badmus (a.k.a. Lukman Ogombo) in Ogombo area of Ajah where nine bottles of codeine syrup and 30 grams of skunk were recovered.

A swift follow up operation at Lukman’s wife shop in Patey area of Lagos Island led to the recovery of additional two bottles of codeine and drug paraphernalia, while 42 compressed blocks of skunk weighing 22.5kg were also recovered from a mini bus parked in front of her shop. Attempt by the wife, Aisha Saraki, to flush some of the drug exhibits in the toilet during the raid was thwarted by operatives.

In Kogi state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Okene/Lokoja highway on Friday 19th June intercepted a suspect Tochukwu Onah, 33, coming from Lagos to Abuja with 1.030kg methamphetamine concealed in custard containers, while a couple: James Tony Chukwudi, 48, and James Kehinde, 35, wanted in connection with the seizure of 117 kilograms of skunk since 26th March, 2026 in Ekiti state were eventually arrested at Oniyo street Efon-Alaaye-Ekiti on Tuesday 16th June after months on the run.

In Oyo state, 75-year-old Tudun Olubiyi and two others: Nasiru Buhari, 22; and Buba Musa, 47, were arrested by NDLEA operatives when their house located in Dangote area, Elekara, Oyo town, was raided on Saturday 20th June with 118 jumbo bags containing 1,416kg skunk covered with sawdust recovered.

A suspect Patrick Imoukhede, 45, was arrested on Wednesday 17th June when NDLEA officers raided the Khagba forest, Ikao, Owan East LGA, where they destroyed 1,744.075kg skunk and recovered already processed 169kg of same substance, while another raid at Ebora Camp, Ilushi in Esan South LGA led to the destruction of 2,424.945kg of cannabis, with a suspect Augustine Anyamone, 45, apprehended with 395kg skunk in a separate operation in the area.

With the same zeal, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA enlightenment lecture for students and staff of Orun Community Grammar School, Orun Ekiti; Government Girls Secondary School, Charanchi, Bichi, Kano; Federal Technical College, Doma, Nasarawa; Tafida Community Secondary School, Zango, Katsina; and Government Technical College, Onitsha, Anambra, while the Rivers state command paid a WADA advocacy visit to the Paramount Ruler of Rumuogba kingdom, Rivers state, HRH Barr. Temple Ejekwu, among others.

While commending the officers and men of DOGI, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Lagos, Kogi, and Edo Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) noted their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitization activities while he charged them and their compatriots across the country not to rest on their laurels.

For a better society

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