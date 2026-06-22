NAFDAC is committed to safeguarding the health of nation, says DG

Paul Adunwoke, Health Correspondent

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has assured Nigerians and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health in the country.

She warned that rational use of medicines remains one of the pillars of effective healthcare systems globally. Medicines save lives, reduce suffering, prevent complications, and improve quality of life. However, when medicines are misused, overused, underused, or improperly prescribed, they can become dangerous and even life-threatening.

The DG said World Health Organization (WHO) defines rational use of medicines as a situation where “patients receive medications appropriate to their clinical needs, in doses that meet their own individual requirements, for an adequate period of time, and at the lowest cost to them and their community.”

Adeyeye said this at the Pharmacovigilance Sensitization Programme organized to promote the Rational Use of Medicines and strengthen patient safety in the healthcare system and communities, held in Mushin Lagos.

The DG who was represented by the Director of Pharmacovigilance, NAFDAC, Dr. Elemuwa Uchenna, said, unfortunately, irrational use of medicines has become a major global public health challenge. It manifests in several ways, including self-medication without professional guidance, abuse and misuse of antibiotics. Polypharmacy or excessive use of multiple medicines, incorrect dosing, non-adherence to prescribed treatment, and use of counterfeit and substandard medicines. Drug sharing among family and friends, patronage of unauthorized drug vendors.

She warned that these practices contribute significantly to treatment failure, adverse drug reactions, prolonged illness, hospitalization, increased healthcare costs, disability, and avoidable deaths. “One of the gravest consequences of irrational medicine use today is Antimicrobial Resistance, commonly known as AMR”.

The DG said the misuse and overuse of antibiotics have accelerated the emergence of resistant microorganisms that no longer respond to conventional treatment.

This means that infections previously treatable with common antibiotics are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to manage. If urgent action is not taken, antimicrobial resistance may reverse decades of medical progress and place humanity at serious risk.

She said this is why Pharmacovigilance is extremely important. Pharmacovigilance refers to the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other medicine-related problems. “In simple terms, Pharmacovigilance helps us ensure that medicines remain safe and effective even after they have been approved and released into the market”.

Adeyeye said no medicine is completely free from side effects. However, through effective pharmacovigilance systems, healthcare professionals and patients can identify harmful reactions early, report them appropriately, and help regulatory authorities take necessary actions to protect the public.

She said at NAFDAC, pharmacovigilance remains a core mandate. The Agency continues to strengthen post-marketing surveillance activities, safety monitoring systems, adverse drug reaction reporting mechanisms, risk communication strategies, public sensitization campaigns, collaboration with hospitals, academia, professional associations and the communities.

The DG said NAFDAC has established channels through which healthcare professionals and members of the public can report adverse drug reactions and medicine-related problems. We encourage all stakeholders to actively utilize these channels because every report matters. “A single adverse drug reaction report can save thousands of lives”.

She said the responsibility for rational medicine use is collective. Doctors must prescribe medicines based on evidence, clinical guidelines, and patient-specific considerations.

“Pharmacists must ensure proper dispensing practices and provide adequate medication counselling and pharmaceutical care services to patients”.

“Nurses must maintain vigilance in medicine administration and patient monitoring. Hospital administrators should strengthen institutional pharmacovigilance structures and support continuous training”.

She said patent medicine vendors and community healthcare providers must operate within approved regulatory standards.

“Patients also have responsibilities, which include avoiding self-medication, adhering strictly to prescriptions, avoiding sharing medicines, completing prescribed doses, report unusual side effects promptly”.

Adeyeye explained that Nigerians must also intensify public education because an informed public is better equipped to make safe healthcare decisions. “The economic implications of irrational medicine use are enormous. Families spend scarce resources on inappropriate treatments. Healthcare institutions become overburdened. Productivity declines due to prolonged illness.

She said government resources are stretched managing preventable complications. In developing economies like ours, these losses are particularly devastating.

Therefore, investment in pharmacovigilance and rational medicine use is not merely a healthcare necessity. “It is an economic and developmental imperative.

As regulators, healthcare professionals, policymakers, industry stakeholders, and citizens, we must work together to build a strong culture of medical safety in Nigeria”.

The DG said to strengthen rational medicine use and pharmacovigilance in the South-East Zone and Nigeria at large, NAFDAC recommends the following. Strengthening continuous professional education for healthcare workers on rational prescribing and medicine safety. Expanding public awareness campaigns against self-medication and antibiotic misuse. Encouraging active adverse drug reaction reporting across all healthcare facilities.

Integrating digital technologies into pharmacovigilance reporting systems. Strengthening collaboration among regulatory agencies, healthcare institutions, professional bodies, academia, and civil society organizations. Intensifying enforcement against counterfeit and substandard medicines. Promoting research and data-driven decision-making in medical safety.

Adeyeye said patient safety must remain at the centre of healthcare delivery. “Every prescription written, every medicine dispensed, and every treatment administered must prioritize the well-being of the patient”.

She said let us remember that medicines do not merely represent chemicals and formulations; they represent hope, healing, and trust. And with that trust comes responsibility.

The DG said that NAFDAC continues this sensitization programme. “I urge all participants to become ambassadors of rational medicine use and pharmacovigilance within your institutions, communities, and professional networks”.

She said: “Together, we can reduce medicine-related harm, improve treatment outcomes, combat antimicrobial resistance, and strengthen public confidence in our healthcare system”.

She said NAFDAC remains fully committed to its mandate of protecting and promoting public health through effective regulation of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water, and related products.

“We shall continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that medicines available to Nigerians are safe, effective, and of good quality”.

Adeyeye said in conclusion that she leaves Nigerians with the following. “Patient safety begins with the rational use of medicines.”

“Every adverse drug reaction reported is a potential life saved. Medicines are meant to heal, not harm.”

She commends all participants for their dedication to advancing patient safety and public health. “Thank you for your attention, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Executive Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Hon. Tunbosun Haruna Aruwe, commended NAFDAC on their efforts to coming up with a sensitization programme. Adding that healthcare is one of the most critical pillars of every community development and thousands of people rely on medicines to prevent, manage and treat various health conditions.

Aruwe said that medicines provide immense benefits and it may cause unexpected or harmful effects if not properly used or monitored. This is why Pharmacovigilance is mandated to work with partners and institutions across Lagos State on awareness creations to promote safety use of medications.

The Chairman noted the sensitization programme provided an opportunity for community leaders, healthcare workers, religious leaders, youth groups, women’s organizations, medicine vendors and other stakeholders to gain valuable knowledge that will help protect the health and well-being of the people.

He said: “I sincerely appreciate the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for its continuous efforts in ensuring the safety, quality of medicines and other regulated products in Nigeria. Such an awareness campaign will empower communities to make informed decisions about their health and contribute meaningfully to strengthening our healthcare system”.

Aruwe said his administration remains committed to providing free medical outreach to the residents, construction of modern Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), facilities, with high-standard equipment and supporting initiatives that improve public health, enhance patient safety and promote community participation in healthcare programmes.

For a better society

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