MSSN advocates capital punishment for convicted kidnappers

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit (MSSNLagos), has called for the imposition of capital punishment on convicted kidnappers, terrorists and bandits whose actions result in loss of life and widespread terror, as part of measures to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

The call was made on Monday during a press briefing held to inaugurate a new administration of the society and outline its priorities for the coming years.

Addressing journalists at Alausa, Ikeja, the newly inaugurated Amir (President) of MSSNLagos, Dr. Ajibola Yusuf Salami, said the growing incidence of kidnapping, banditry and violent crimes across the country requires stronger and more decisive responses from government and security agencies.

According to him, while the society acknowledges ongoing efforts by federal and state authorities as well as security agencies to address insecurity, recent incidents of abductions, attacks on communities and violent crimes continue to generate fear among citizens, particularly students and educational institutions.

“Educational institutions and student communities must never become vulnerable targets for criminal elements,” he said.

Speaking from an Islamic perspective, Salami stressed that kidnapping, terrorism and banditry are grave offences that contradict the teachings of Islam and the values of civilized societies.

He cited Qur’an 5:32, which emphasizes the sanctity of human life, noting that Islam strongly condemns acts that endanger innocent people and destabilize communities.

The MSSNLagos president said those involved in kidnapping for ransom, attacks on communities and acts of terror have departed completely from the principles of Islam.

To address the menace, the society recommended the establishment of special anti-kidnapping, terrorism and banditry courts to ensure speedy trials and justice delivery. It also advocated fast-track prosecution of suspects, stronger collaboration among federal, state and local security structures, deployment of technology-driven security systems and improved protection for schools, campuses and student communities.

Among its recommendations, MSSNLagos urged the government to impose the maximum penalties provided by law, including capital punishment where legally applicable, on convicted kidnappers, terrorists and bandits responsible for deaths and widespread terror.

“Nigeria cannot develop in an atmosphere of fear. Security must remain a national priority, and all stakeholders must work collectively to restore public confidence and safeguard lives and property,” Salami said.

The security recommendations formed part of a broader address delivered during the inauguration of a new leadership team headed by Salami. The administration also pledged to focus on academic excellence, youth empowerment, leadership development, protection of students’ rights, moral reorientation and community service.

The society expressed concern over the economic hardship facing Nigerian students and youths, citing rising educational costs, unemployment and limited opportunities. It called for increased investment in education, expansion of scholarship schemes and improved support for indigent students.

MSSNLagos also commended the Federal Government for establishing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as a positive intervention that has enabled many students facing financial difficulties to continue their education.

On youth development, the organization urged governments at all levels to expand entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and digital innovation programmes to help young people become productive contributors to national development.

The society further reaffirmed its commitment to promoting responsible citizenship, religious freedom, peaceful coexistence and active youth participation in Nigeria’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The newly inaugurated Excos are: Dr. Ajibola Yusuf Salami, Naibul Amir (Vice President), Bro. Ridwan Aderolu, Naibul Amir, COHI, Bro. Hamzah Alagbe, Naibul Amir, GRAMA, Bro. Abdulkabeer Taiwo Kuye, General Secretary, Bro. Muhammad Mustapha, Assistant General Secretary, Bro. Abdulhafeez Odusanya, Financial Secretary, Bro. Qamarudeen Alabi and Business Chairman, Bro. Sulaiman Ibidunni.

Others are Editor, Bro. Taofeek Ogundele, Internal Auditor, Bro. Kazeem Musa, Public Relations Officer, Bro. Habeebullah Akorede, Assistant PRO, Bro. AbdurRoheem Bankole, Welfare Officer I, Bro. Yusuf Okewale, Welfare Officer II, Bro. Abdulhakeem Wusu and Director of Studies, Bro. S’ad Moshood-Abiola.

Others are: Assistant Director of Studies, Bro. Abdurrahman Sulaiman, Asset Maintenance Officer, Bro. Abdulkareem Yusuf Temitope, Assistant Asset Maintenance Officer, Bro. Abdulhakeem Areola, Ex Officio I, Mallam Kamoldeen Abiona (Immediate Past Amir), Ex Officio II, Mallam Abdulazeez AbdurRoheem (Immediate Past General Secretary)

The rest are: Amirah (Female President), Hajia Rofiat Tijani, Naibatul Amirah (Female Vice President) Sis. Mardiyyah Munabah, Naibatul Amirah, UMMAHAAT, Sis. Balqis Owolewa, Naibatul Amirah, GRAMA, Sis. Khadijah Ismail-Badmus, Naibatul Amirah, COHI, Sis. Nusaybah Bankole, Sisters’ Secretary, Sis. Rahimah Laraba Ahmad, Assistant Sisters’ Secretary, Sis. Hafsah Abdurrahman, Welfare Officer, Sis. Ruqayyah Shijuade Shittu Igando Ikotun and Treasurer, Sis. Nafeesah Akegbeyale.

For a better society

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