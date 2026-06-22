Gunmen kill veteran female broadcaster, Kitan Oyesiku, guard in Ogun

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

A prominent Nigerian veteran female broadcaster and former staff member of Ogun State Television (OGTV), Mrs. Kitan Oyesiku, popularly known as “Aunty Kitan,” has been murdered in cold blood in the early hours of Sunday at her private residence in Kobape area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Secretary Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Bunmi Adigun who confirmed this in a statement said the yet-to-be identified gunmen also killed Oyesiku”s security, a development which shocked family members, neighbours and associates

The statement added that as at the time of filing this report details surrounding the circumstances of the killing remain sketchy, while the motive behind the attack has yet to be established, stressing that security agencies are expected to commence investigations to unravel those responsible for the heinous crime.

Adigun stated in the statement that as at the time of filing this report authorities were yet to release an official statement on the incident. More details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

The late Oyesiku was well known in media circles, having served with Ogun State Television (OGTV) before her retirement, while news of her death has sparked grief among colleagues, friends, and residents of the state.

She has built a respected career in the Nigerian media space, frequently participating as a speaker, panelist, and moderator in various journalism and public relations forums in the region.

The deceased was an active member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ogun State Chapter and has served as a featured speaker alongside industry veterans to discuss and review the legacy of notable Nigerian journalists and Public Relations.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi said a comprehensive investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of renowned broadcaster and her security guard.

The PPRO explained that the incident was reported at Owode Egba Division on Sunday, June 21, 2026, by a resident of Iyana Agodo Village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State who raised alarm over suspicious activities at the residence.

The police spokesman maintained that Police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where preliminary assessment revealed signs of forced entry and disturbance.

According to him, during a thorough search of the premises, the corpse of the security guard was discovered within the security post, while the body of Ms. Oyesiku was later found inside her apartment.

He noted that the victim’s vehicle was also observed missing from the premises.

He said, “An intensive investigation is ongoing to unravel the facts, track down, and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act, while ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice.

“Surveillance and intelligence-led operations have been expanded across relevant locations as part of ongoing proactive measures.

“The Ogun State Police Command commiserates with the family of the deceased, the Ogun State Television (OGTV) family, the media community, and all those affected by this tragic loss.

He assured the public that no effort will be spared in ensuring that justice is served, while urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to provide any useful information that may assist the ongoing investigation.