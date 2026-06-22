Gov Otti bans commercial motorcycle operations in Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has approved ban on the operations of all commercial motorcycles in Umuahia, the State capital, Aba State and Ohafia metropolitan areas.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu in Umuahia, stated that Abia State government has approved the prohibition of okada within the metropolitan areas of the State.

“Governor Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has approved the prohibition of commercial motorcycle operations, within the metropolitan areas, Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.The ban shall take effect from Monday, June 22, 2026.”

According to the statement, the policy forms part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security, enhance public safety, improve traffic management and promote a more organized transportation system across the affected urban centres.

The statement further directed all commercial motorcycle operators to cease operations within the designated areas on or before the effective date, adding that security agencies and relevant enforcement authorities have been mandated to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

“Any individual or operator found violating this order shall be arrested,while the motorcycle involved shall be confiscated in accordance with the law.

Governor Otti urged all concerned to take immediate note and comply accordingly, as well as called on residents, transport operators, community leaders and the general public to cooperate fully with the authorities in the implementation of this directive.

For a better society

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