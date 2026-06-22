FCT backs first Int’l Improv , Playback Theatre Festival opens in Africa with as tool for healing, Education

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The First International Improv and Playback Theatre Festival in Africa opened to a packed audience, with organizers urged to see theatre as more than performance but as a tool for healing, education, and social transformation.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu, who spoke while he welcomed participants, says creative arts are “powerful tools for inspiring dialogue, addressing social challenges, and building resilient communities.”

Speaking on behalf of the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory at the FCT Pavilion in Abuja on Sunday, Aminu described the gathering as a “remarkable gathering of creative minds, practitioners, educators, partners, and advocates from across the world.”

He recognized that creative arts, storytelling, and participatory theatre strengthen families, protect children, promote gender equality, support persons with disabilities, and foster social cohesion.

Aminu also noted the arts’ role in promoting healing, inclusion, peace building, mental well-being, and sustainable community development.

Reaffirming the FCT’s stance, Aminu stated: “The FCT Social Development Secretariat remains committed to policies and programmes that empower vulnerable populations.”

The Mandate Secretary extended sincere appreciation to the organizers, Access to Creative Play Foundation, and all partners whose commitment made the unique event possible. He said their vision demonstrates the transformative power of the arts.

On her part, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Director General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, described the festival as a “historic gathering” and “landmark initiative” for the continent. Adding that the event reflects “the power of creativity, storytelling, and human connection.”

Represented by Nduwhite Ndubuisi Ahanonu, Special Adviser on Culture and Intelligent Systems to the DG, Dr Benjamin Laniyi emphasized the broader role of the arts. “The arts have always been more than entertainment. They are instruments of education, healing, advocacy, and social transformation,” the message stated. It added that through theatre, communities find their voice, cultures are preserved, difficult conversations become possible, and new possibilities are imagined.

Dr. Benjamins-Laniyi singled out Access to Play and Ensemble Improv Theatre for creating a platform that brings together participants from across Africa and beyond. She said such collaborations strengthen cultural exchange, foster understanding, and remind people that “shared humanity is often our greatest resource.”

The Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, which focuses on women, families, and society, said it recognizes the transformative role of arts in promoting inclusion, empowerment, and sustainable development.

She congratulated the organizers on the “remarkable achievement,” wishing participants a “rewarding, impactful, and memorable festival,” and praying for blessings on the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African continent.

The festival is the first international improv and playback theatre event hosted in Africa, bringing together artists and audiences to use performance for dialogue and change.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Olubunmi Olowookere described the opening ceremony as a “historic moment” and thanked everyone who made it possible.

Olowookere noted that bringing an international festival of this scale to the continent “required imagination, perseverance and teamwork.” hence, Abuja was chosen as the festival’s first host city in Africa.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted that Facilitators and performers, including humanitarian actors, educators, development practitioners, and storytellers from around the world will explore Improvisation and Playback Theatre as tools for social justice, healing, communication, and community resilience.

Represented by the Director, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Ngozi Ogugua, Olowookere said performances, workshops, and exchanges will run for the next one week.

She acknowledged governmental and non-governmental partners, cultural and academic institutions, plus private sector sponsors whose support made the opening and festival possible. Their contributions, Olowookere said, “demonstrate the transformative value of culture in social development, creativity and community building.”

The Permanent Secretary extends appreciation to the Director of Arts and Culture, Mrs. Ngozi Ogugua, alongside volunteers and staff of the Department of Arts and Culture and the wider Secretariat, for ensuring the programme ran smoothly.

In her closing remarks, Olowookere expressed hope that Abuja hosting the festival would “mark the beginning of lasting cultural collaboration, mentorship and exchange between artistes and communities here and around the world.” She reaffirmed the Social Development Secretariat’s commitment to nurturing the relationships and opportunities arising from the gathering.

For a better society

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