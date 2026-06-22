Ekiti guber poll: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Oborevwori, others hail Oyebanji’s landslide victory

.As APC sweeps all 16 LGAs

.Gov vows to deepen devt

Cyril Mbah, Abuja and Cosmas Chukwu with Agency report

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday.

The governor was re-elected after polling 319,224 votes over his closest rivals in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumayokun Oluyede and African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dare Bejide, across the state’s 16 local governments.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Adenike Oladiji, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday at the INEC’s headquarters on Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Oladiji said, “Therefore, I, Adenike, am the returning officer for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election…Oyebanji Abiodun Abayomi, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and stands re-elected.”

While the APC polled 319,224 votes, the PDP candidate polled 40, 533 votes, and the ADC candidate amassed 12,872 votes.

There are 988,251 registered voters, and 384,940 are accredited.

Out of the 382,109 votes cast, the total valid votes in the election were 375, 777.

According to INEC’s results, the PDP candidate, who hails from Efon-Alaaye in Efon LGA, lost in his local government area.

While the APC and its candidate, Oyebanji, scored 8,742 votes, the PDP, which came second in the LGA, garnered 2,051 votes.

Below are the full results of the governorship election as collated at the State Collation Centre from the 16 LGAs on Sunday.

Efon Local Govt

Collation officer: Prof. Joseph Ojo

ADC – 201

APC – 8742

PDP – 2051

Ijero LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Olaniran Akanni

ADC – 2026

APC – 25506

PDP – 2479

Ikere LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Kehinde Jayeoba

ADC – 245

APC – 11116

PDP – 9872

Emure LG

Collation Officer: Prof Emmanuel Oluwafemi

ADC -732

APC – 14325

PDP – 851

Ekiti South West

Collation Officer: Prof. Kola Oladunmoye

ADC – 1076

APC – 14705

PDP – 1800

Ido/Osi

Collation Officer: Prof. Otalobi Akintunde

ADC – 561

APC – 17901

PDP – 1449

Ekiti West

Collation Officer: Prof Bolaji Stephen

ADC – 674

APC – 28258

PDP – 3644

Ado LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Toye Fasinmirin

ADC – 1054

APC – 38026

PDP – 3817

Ilejemeje LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Kehinde Mogaji

ADC – 579

APC – 8984

PDP – 1243

Ise/Orun LG

Collation Officer: Dr John Isa

ADC – 365

APC – 12907

PDP – 1627

Oye LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Jide Popoola

ADC – 998

APC – 18975

PDP – 2891

Moba LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Suleiman Adegboyega

ADC – 994

APC – 20500

PDP – 1572

Ayekire/Gbonyin LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Oso Bamidele

ADC – 314

APC – 17133

PDP – 1563

Ikole LG

Collation Officer: Prof. Sadiat Adifala

ADC – 812

APC – 26508

PDP – 750

Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

Collation Officer: Prof. Michael Adeyemi

ADC – 511

APC – 29278

PDP – 2119

Ekiti East LGA

Collation Officer: Prof. Olabode Olatunbosun

ADC – 1730

APC – 26359

PDP – 2795

In his reaction, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oyebanji on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election, describing the outcome as proof of public confidence in his leadership.

In a congratulatory message, the President commended Ekiti voters for conducting a peaceful and orderly poll and praised security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the exercise.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to build on the process ahead of the Osun governorship election in August and next year’s general elections, stressing the need for continuous improvement in electoral integrity.

Governor Oyebanji made history as the first Ekiti governor to secure back-to-back re-election.

His first term was marked by projects in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under his “BAO Agenda”.

“The overwhelming victory represents a strong vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance,” Tinubu said.

He urged Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all residents along as he builds on his achievements in the next four years.

The President called on all political actors and residents to rally behind the governor for Ekiti’s development, and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partner with the state to deliver more dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reacting, Oyebanji described his re-election for a second term as a humbling vote of confidence from the people of the state and vowed to deepen development and ensure the benefits of governance reach every household.

The Governor in a statement issued via his X handle, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of Saturday’s governorship election, Oyebanji said the people of Ekiti had spoken with one voice in support of continuity, stability and development.

“The voice of the people has reverberated from every part of our great state, and the message is clear.

“I am deeply humbled by the scale of this victory. Securing a clean sweep across all 16 local government areas and 85 per cent of the popular vote is a humbling vote of confidence from Ekiti Kete.

“From our urban centres to our most remote communities, you have spoken with one thunderous voice for continuous development, stability and a future of endless opportunities.

“This mandate means that our work must touch every household even deeper. There are no winners or losers today; there is only one united Ekiti determined to continue its journey of upward mobility.

“I pledge to honour this immense trust by continuing to lead with humility, dedication and fairness.

“Thank you, Ekiti Kete, for making history with us,” the Governor wrote.

Meanwhile, APC congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election as Governor of Ekiti State, describing the victory as “epic” and historic.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka commended the people’s choice and said the party “mightily congratulates” Oyebanji on securing a second term in office.

Morka noted that Oyebanji’s victory marks a major milestone in the state’s political history, adding that Oyebanji becomes the first incumbent governor to win re-election in Ekiti State’s contemporary democratic era.

The party said the win represents a “loud demonstration” of the confidence Ekiti people have in Oyebanji.

It cited his visionary leadership, people-centered policies, and unflinching commitment to the state’s development as key reasons for the mandate.

According to the APC, the outcome shows that voters endorsed the governor’s track record and the direction of his administration over the past four years.

The statement also applauded INEC, security agencies, and all oversight stakeholders for their role in the polls.

Morka said their dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of the election.

APC commended the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process.

The party described the behaviour of voters at the polls as a credit to democracy in the state.

The ruling party expressed gratitude to Ekiti voters for their “steadfast support” and endorsement of the APC, its policies, and progressive ideals during the election.

Looking ahead, the APC said it is confident that Governor Oyebanji’s second term will bring more development and improved living conditions for residents across the state.

Morka added that the governor is expected to expand the achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda in Ekiti during his new tenure.

In his reaction, President Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election, describing the outcome as proof of public confidence in his leadership.

In a congratulatory message, the President commended Ekiti voters for conducting a peaceful and orderly poll and praised security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the exercise.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to build on the process ahead of the Osun governorship election in August and next year’s general elections, stressing the need for continuous improvement in electoral integrity.

Governor Oyebanji made history as the first Ekiti governor to secure back-to-back re-election.

His first term was marked by projects in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under his “BAO Agenda”.

“The overwhelming victory represents a strong vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance,” Tinubu said.

He urged Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all residents along as he builds on his achievements in the next four years.

The President called on all political actors and residents to rally behind the governor for Ekiti’s development, and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partner with the state to deliver more dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

While congratulating Oyebanji, Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu, said his victory is a testament to the popularity of the Governor and APC in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised the Ekiti State electorate for a peaceful conduct and making the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) their choice party.

Sanwo-Olu said the landslide victory of Governor Oyebanji in the entire 16 local governments of the State with 83.54 percent of the total votes cast. He therefore tasked Oyebanji to remain focused and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is a member of the Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State-led APC National Campaign Council for the Ekiti State Governorship Election, also praised President Bola Tinubu for providing the right leadership and charting the right direction for Nigeria’s social-economic transformation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Governor also commended the APC leaders and members at the national, state, local government, and ward levels for working tirelessly in unity for the party’s victory in the Ekiti State governorship election.

Similarly, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Governor on his historic re-election victory, describing it as a well-deserved reward for purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori noted that Oyebanji’s landslide victory in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election reflected the confidence and trust the people of Ekiti State have in his administration.

Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after securing 319,224 votes.

Governor Oborevwori said Oyebanji’s victory was particularly significant because it marked the first time a sitting governor in Ekiti State had successfully won a consecutive second term since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

Oborevwori said the outcome demonstrated the growing acceptance of Oyebanji’s leadership style, which has been widely acknowledged for promoting inclusiveness, development and political stability in the state.

He also lauded the unity within the APC in Ekiti State, noting that the support of party leaders, stakeholders and grassroots members contributed significantly to the governor’s overwhelming victory across the state’s 16 local government areas.

“Your re-election is a clear endorsement of your administration’s achievements and your commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Ekiti State,” Oborevwori said.

He expressed confidence that Oyebanji’s second term would consolidate ongoing development programmes and further advance the socio-economic growth of the state.

The governor wished his Ekiti counterpart continued success, wisdom and good health as he prepares to embark on another four-year term in office.

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