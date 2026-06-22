DIG Fayoade: Abducted schoolchildren will be rescued soon

The South-West Coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has assured that abducted schoolchildren and their teachers will be rescued safely.

Fayoade, who is in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), gave the assurance on Monday while speaking with journalists during an official working visit to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

He said coordinated efforts were ongoing across relevant security formations to ensure the swift rescue of the victims.

Fayoade said that coordinated efforts were ongoing across security formations to ensure the safe rescue of the victims in the shortest possible time.

“All agencies, including government, are working very hard, and I can assure you that within the shortest possible time, those children and their teachers will be free,” he said.

Responding to questions on reports of ransom demands by the abductors, the DIG said “the police do not engage in ransom discussions,” stressing that operational focus remained the safe recovery of victims.

“We don’t know anything about ransom because we don’t talk about ransom. All efforts are directed towards getting the abductees freed safely,” he added.

Fayoade explained that his visit was aimed at strengthening supervision, reviewing operational approaches and engaging personnel on improved strategies to address evolving security threats across the country.

He said observations from the visit would be forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police(I-GP), Mr Olatunji Disu for further action and policy direction.

The DIG noted that key challenges raised during engagements included manpower shortages, welfare of officers and logistics support, adding that efforts were ongoing to address them.

He said ongoing recruitment exercises were part of measures to boost police manpower nationwide, while welfare of personnel remained a top priority of the Force leadership.

Fayoade also highlighted the Nigeria Police Force’s growing reliance on technology, including the development of a centralised data system and the adoption of artificial intelligence to strengthen intelligence gathering and investigations.

He said the initiative aligned with the vision of the I-G to build a more intelligence-led and technology-driven policing system.

The DIG commended officers of the Nigeria Police Force, urging them to remain professional, committed and respectful of human rights in the discharge of their duties.

He also emphasised the importance of stakeholder support in policing, noting that effective security management required collaboration beyond government resources.

Fayoade further urged mutual respect between officers and members of the public, saying such cooperation remained essential for effective policing and national security.

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