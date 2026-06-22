Diezani’s Acquittal : Accountability, due process and the court of public opinion

By Sola Adebawo

The reported acquittal of former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court has reignited public debate about corruption, accountability, justice, and governance.

Yet the larger issues raised by the case extend far beyond any individual.

Across democracies around the world, an increasingly important question confronts citizens, institutions, governments, and the media: how do we preserve accountability without compromising the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence?

This delicate balance lies at the heart of every credible justice system.

Citizens are right to demand transparency, accountability, and rigorous investigation of public officials and those entrusted with positions of responsibility. Corruption, where it exists, diverts resources, weakens institutions, undermines public trust, and delays national development.

At the same time, democratic societies are built on an equally important principle: allegations are not convictions.

The challenge is not choosing between accountability and due process. The challenge is preserving both simultaneously.

While the current discussion has been prompted by a recent verdict, the issues it raises are neither new nor unique. Similar collisions between public opinion, media narratives, investigations, and judicial outcomes have emerged repeatedly across democracies worldwide.

In high-profile cases involving politicians, business leaders, public servants, celebrities, and religious figures, public judgment often arrives long before courts reach their conclusions. Once allegations enter the public domain, a parallel trial frequently begins in newspapers, television studios, social media platforms, and private conversations.

The consequences can be significant.

Reputations may be damaged. Careers may be interrupted. Professional relationships may be strained. Families may endure years of uncertainty and public scrutiny.

Sometimes courts convict. Sometimes they acquit. Sometimes cases collapse because the evidence does not satisfy the legal threshold required for criminal liability.

Whatever the outcome, one principle remains constant: legal processes are designed to test allegations through evidence, not through popularity, political pressure, or public sentiment.

This distinction is important.

An acquittal does not establish that corruption is absent from a system, nor does it invalidate the importance of anti-corruption investigations. It simply means that, in a criminal court, the evidence presented did not satisfy the legal standard required for conviction.

Likewise, an acquittal is not necessarily a declaration that every allegation was false. Courts do not determine absolute truth in every circumstance. They determine whether the available evidence satisfies the legal threshold required for criminal liability.

The burden of proof is intentionally high because the consequences of criminal conviction are profound. The rule of law therefore requires guilt to be established through evidence rather than assumption.

One of the defining strengths of mature legal systems is their willingness to acquit when the required burden of proof has not been met, regardless of public expectations.

Indeed, the true test of judicial independence is not whether courts convict unpopular individuals. It is whether they are prepared to acquit unpopular individuals when the evidence fails to meet the applicable legal standard.

This principle protects everyone.

Today it may protect a former minister. Tomorrow it may protect an opposition politician, a journalist, a civil servant, a corporate executive, or an ordinary citizen facing serious allegations.

The media also has an indispensable role in this conversation.

Investigative journalism remains one of society’s most important accountability mechanisms. Many instances of wrongdoing around the world have been exposed because journalists pursued difficult questions and brought important facts into the public domain.

Source: Premium Times

However, responsible journalism requires a clear distinction between allegations, charges, trials, convictions, and acquittals. These are different stages of a legal process, not interchangeable concepts.

Media scrutiny is necessary. Media scrutiny is not a substitute for judicial determination.

The challenge has become even more complex in the digital era.

Social media has democratized participation in public discourse. It has enabled citizens to engage directly in conversations that were once dominated by traditional institutions. Yet it has also blurred the distinction between reporting, commentary, advocacy, and judgment.

Information travels globally within minutes. Outrage is amplified by algorithms. Certainty attracts engagement. Nuance often struggles for attention.

The result is that public verdicts are frequently delivered long before courts have had an opportunity to examine evidence.

As someone who has spent decades in communications, stakeholder engagement, public affairs, and reputation management, I have observed that perception often moves faster than evidence. Once a narrative becomes established, institutions, investors, partners, colleagues, and even friends begin making decisions based on perceived reality rather than established fact. By the time legal processes eventually conclude, many of those decisions have already been made.

Beyond the legal and media dimensions, there are important lessons here for leaders in government, business, civil society, academia, and faith-based organizations.

First, visibility inevitably attracts scrutiny. The higher individuals rise, the greater the likelihood that their decisions, conduct, relationships, expenditures, and associations will be examined publicly. Leadership today operates in an environment where actions are recorded, amplified, interpreted, and sometimes misinterpreted at unprecedented speed.

Second, governance matters. The strongest protection for both institutions and individuals is not public relations. It is robust governance. Transparent record keeping, clear approval processes, strong compliance systems, documented decision-making, and effective institutional controls provide the foundation for both accountability and credibility.

Third, leaders must recognize that legality and perception are not always the same thing. Actions that may be entirely lawful can still generate public concern if they are poorly documented, inadequately explained, or inconsistent with stakeholder expectations. Wise leaders therefore manage not only compliance risks but also reputational risks.

Fourth, institutions should avoid making irreversible judgments before due process has run its course. Whether in government, corporations, universities, religious organizations, or civil society groups, there is often pressure to react quickly to allegations. While legitimate concerns must always be taken seriously, institutions should be careful not to confuse allegations with established facts.

Finally, leaders should understand that reputation is both a strategic asset and a strategic vulnerability. In today’s digital environment, reputations can be built over decades and damaged within days. This reality makes integrity, transparency, documentation, and proactive stakeholder engagement more important than ever.

Governments also have important lessons to draw from such cases.

International corruption investigations are among the most complex prosecutions anywhere in the world. They frequently involve multiple jurisdictions, differing legal standards, extensive documentation, financial complexity, and events spanning many years.

These realities make such investigations both necessary and exceptionally challenging.

Anti-corruption agencies must continue pursuing credible allegations wherever the evidence leads. Equally important, the integrity of the legal process must remain paramount. The pursuit of accountability and the protection of legal rights are not competing objectives. They are complementary pillars of a credible justice system.

Ultimately, the broader lesson extends far beyond any individual case.

The real challenge for modern democracies is not merely how to punish wrongdoing. It is how to preserve fairness in an age where accusations travel instantly, reputations can be damaged globally within hours, and public verdicts are often delivered years before courts have had an opportunity to weigh the evidence.

In a society governed by the rule of law, guilt must be proven, not presumed.

That principle is not a protection for the powerful alone.

It is a protection for all of us.

Sola Adebawo is an energy industry executive and strategic advisor with nearly three decades of experience across Africa’s oil and gas sector. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Hyphen Partners Limited, a specialist advisory firm focused on policy and regulatory intelligence, market entry, stakeholder strategy, and executive positioning in complex and highly regulated industries. His writing explores reform, political economy, leadership, culture, and the relationship between institutions and public life. He is an author, scholar, and ordained minister.