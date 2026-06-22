Bye-elections: APC sweep polls in Ondo, Kano, others; PDP wins in Rivers

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The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared winners in several federal and state constituency by-elections conducted across parts of the country on Saturday.

The results announced so far show that the All Progressive Congress, APC won most constituencies and senatorial districts, while PDP secured victory only in Rivers.

INEC has declared Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Rivers South-East senatorial bye-election, with the ruling All Progressives Congress losing out.

Nwogu secured a landslide victory after polling a total of 47,961 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC garnered only 1,647 votes.

The Action Alliance finished in third place with 1,175 votes, while the Labour Party trailed far behind in fourth position with only 367 votes.

The election was conducted on Saturday to fill the vacancy created in the National Assembly following the passing of the former Senator, Barinada Mpigi.

In Ondo, INEC has declared Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the APC as the winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election conducted on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof Gbenga Solomon Ibileye, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, announced the results on Sunday at the collation centre in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Solomon Ibileye announced Faduyile as the winner of the election having polled the highest votes of 68, 474.

He said Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) came second with 1,411 votes while Adesanya Olaoluwa of Action People’s Party (APP) and Clement Funso-Nejo of Boot Party (BP) scored 213 and 70 votes respectively.

The Returning Officer said that the total votes cast were 70,770 while 602 votes were rejected.

Speaking, Mr Mutiu Agboke, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, said that the by-election was a testing ground for the 2027 general election.

Agboke said that the little hiccups noticed would help the commission to prepare for the forthcoming elections.

“The results of the election reflected the people’s voice and thank God that all INEC staff who went to the riverine came back safely and no negative report anywhere,” he said.

The election was held in six local government areas of Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

The Ondo South senatorial by-election was conducted following the appointment of Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim as the Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Similarly, APC has retained the Zuru State Constituency seat in the Kebbi State House of Assembly following the victory of its candidate, Rabiu Garba Aiki, in Saturday’s bye-election.

INEC declared Aiki winner of the poll after the conclusion of collation at the Zuru collation centre.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Professor Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, said the APC candidate scored 4,871 votes to defeat Aliyu Galadima Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 168 votes.

Danladi disclosed that 109,385 voters were registered in the constituency, while 5,156 were accredited to participate in the exercise. He added that 5,055 valid votes were recorded, with 95 ballots declared invalid.

The bye election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of the former Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly and member representing Zuru State Constituency, Mohammed Usman Zuru.

Although the election was conducted peacefully, turnout remained low in many polling units across the constituency, with the APC maintaining a comfortable lead from the early stages of collation.

Aiki’s victory ensures that the ruling party retains control of the Zuru State Constituency seat in the state legislature.

Below is a summary of the results as announced by INEC returning officers.

Enugu

APC’s candidate, Ikeje Asogwa, emerged winner of the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

Asogwa polled 162,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Nestor Ezeme of PDP, who scored 9,299 votes.

The by-election was conducted to replace the late Senator Okey Ezea, who died on November 18, 2025, at the age of 62.

Kebbi

INEC declared Rabiu Garba Aiki of the APC winner of the Zuru State Constituency by-election into the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Aiki polled 4,887 votes to defeat Aliyu Galadima Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 168 votes.

The seat became vacant following the death of the former Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru.

Kano

INEC also declared Rabiu Shuaibu of the APC winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency bye-election in Kano State.

Shuaibu polled 35,356 votes to defeat Lawal Garba Haruna of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 268 votes, and Abubakar Yahaya-Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 98 votes.

The by-election was conducted following the death of Muhammad Danjuma-Hassan of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Rivers

PDP’s candidate, Olaka Nwogu, was declared winner of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District by-election.

Nwogu polled 47,961 votes to defeat Osar Erewari of APC, who scored 1,647 votes.

The election was conducted following the death of Senator Barry Mpigi in February.

Ondo

Dayo Faduyile of the APC won the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election.

Faduyile polled 68,474 votes to defeat Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), who scored 1,411 votes.

The election followed the appointment of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Nasarawa

As of the time of filing this report, INEC has not announced the results of Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election.

The poll is being conducted across Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga and Wamba local government areas to fill the vacant seat left by the late Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who died after a prolonged illness.

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