Bayelsa posts N37.08bn balance in May, drives massive infrastructure projects

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenegoa

The Bayelsa state government has disclosed its income and expenditure profile for April and May 2026, revealing a closing balance of N37.08 billion at the end of May, as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability in public finance management.

Speaking at the state’s monthly transparency briefing held at the conference hall of the treasury building, Lambert Eradiri road, Onopa, Yenagoa, the commissioner for information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai, said the exercise underscores the administration’s resolve to keep citizens informed about the management of public resources.

Obiyai noted that the transparency briefing has become a hallmark of the ASSURED Prosperity Administration of Governor Douye Diri, stressing that residents have a right to know how government funds are generated and expended.

She reiterated the governor’s commitment to completing all ongoing strategic projects across the state, including the Ekeremor-Agge Road, Nembe-Brass Road, the Nine-Storey Secretariat Complex, and the 25,000-capacity Olympic-size Stadium at Igbogene, among others.

The commissioner urged Bayelsans to visit project sites and acquaint themselves with ongoing developments, emphasizing that transparency can only thrive through active citizen participation and collaboration with government.

Presenting the financial breakdown, the technical adviser to the governor on treasury and Accounts, Mr. Timipere Seipulo, said Bayelsa received a gross allocation of N42.33 billion from the federation account allocation committee (FAAC) in April 2026,

According to him, the allocation comprised N27.27 billion from the 13 per cent derivation fund, N7.48 billion statutory allocation, N6.33 billion Value Added Tax (VAT), and N1.24 billion non-oil revenue receipts.

He explained that deductions amounting to N899 million were made from the April FAAC allocation, covering foreign loan repayments, refund of derivation funds, excess crude account obligations, ecological fund adjustments, healthcare facility loan repayments and other statutory deductions.

Following the deductions, the state recorded a net FAAC inflow of approximately N41.43 billion.

Seipulo further disclosed that internally generated revenue (IGR) for March, reported in April, stood at N2.89 billion, while ecological fund transfers and investment income contributed additional receipts, bringing total other revenue inflows to N3.28 billion.

This, he said, raised total receipts for April to N44.71 billion.

On expenditure, he listed major outflows to include salary related payments, gratuities, pension arrears, grants to tertiary institutions, local government teachers’ salary support, youth corps members’ allowances and minimum wage arrears.

He added that transfers to statutory agencies, tax refund obligations, IGR collection costs and account maintenance charges brought total recurrent-related expenditure to N21.53 billion.

After these deductions, the state retained N23.19 billion before capital and recurrent project payments.

Seipulo explained that actual recurrent expenditure for April stood at N6.17 billion, while capital expenditure amounted to N51.69 billion, covering major infrastructure projects such as the New Yenagoa City Road, Agbere-Abuweto-Osekeneke Road, the State House of Assembly Complex, the Olympic-size Stadium, the Nine-Storey Secretariat Complex and acquisition of strategic investments.

The total capital and recurrent expenditure of N57.86 billion resulted in a deficit of N34.67 billion, which was offset by a balance brought forward from March. Consequently, the state recorded a closing balance of about N22.15 billion, carried forward into May.

For May 2026, Seipulo stated that Bayelsa received a gross FAAC allocation of N52.81 billion, comprising N34.41 billion derivation revenue, N6.9 billion statutory allocation, N9.9 billion VAT proceeds and N1.6 billion non-oil revenue.

He said statutory deductions for the month amounted to N891.52 million, leaving the state with a net FAAC inflow of N51.91 billion.

The state also recorded N4.71 billion in IGR, alongside infrastructure-related refunds and ecological fund transfers, bringing total receipts for May to N63.86 billion.

On expenditure, the Treasury adviser disclosed that government spent funds on civil servants’ salaries, political appointees’ remuneration, gratuities, pension arrears, grants to tertiary institutions, local government education support, corps members’ allowances and minimum wage arrears.

Additional expenditures included transfers to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), statutory contributions to the Education Trust Fund, Health Insurance Scheme and Students Loan Board, as well as tax refunds, bank charges and administrative costs.

These expenditures amounted to N21.57 billion, leaving a balance of N42.29 billion before capital and recurrent project payments.

According to Seipulo, recurrent expenditure for May stood at N6.9 billion, while capital expenditure amounted to N20.37 billion, bringing total project and operational spending to N27.36 billion.

He said the balance after these payments stood at N14.93 billion, which when added to the N22.15 billion carried forward from April, resulted in a closing balance of N37.08 billion at the end of May 2026.

The state government maintained that the monthly transparency briefing remains a key accountability mechanism designed to keep citizens informed on revenue inflows, expenditure patterns and the progress of developmental projects across the State.

For a better society

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