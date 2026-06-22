APC Deputy Governor Aspirant Lagos, Sonayon -James felicitates fathers

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

Mrs Sonayon -James, deputy governor aspirant of APC, Lagos who is billed to run with Dr. Obafemi Hamzat come 2027 gubernatorial elections in Lagos state, has congratulated fathers on Sunday June 21, being Father’s Day.

Mrs Sonayon -James took to her X handle ( formerly Twitter) on Sunday to felicitate with all fathers in Lagos State.

“Today, we celebrate fathers who stand as pillars of strength and support through all of life’s triumphs and challenges.

We recognise the vital role you all play in forging a stronger society and in upholding strong family values.

Thank you for your role in building stronger communities and a more prosperous nation.

Happy Father’s Day.” She twitted.

For a better society

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