Anambra women group empowers breast cancer survivors with ₦8m grants

Founder & President, ASA Women USA , Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh, (middle) with the beneficiaries holding cheques of N1million empowerment grants for breast cancer survivors, organized by Anambra State Association Women in USA, INC (ASA WOMEN USA), held in Lagos on 20/6/2026… Photo: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Chinyere Ikeanyi

The Anambra State Association Women in USA, Inc. (ASA Women USA) has awarded ₦1 million empowerment grants to eight breast cancer survivors as part of its efforts to support cancer patients and expand access to care in Nigeria.

The grants were presented on Saturday during a ceremony at Patgelina Event Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos, attended by Anambra indigenes, community leaders, healthcare advocates, and cancer survivors.

Speaking at the event, ASA Women USA President and Founder, Dr. Anthonia Uche Umeh, described the programme as a recognition of the survivors’ resilience and determination in overcoming breast cancer.

“This is a celebration of their strength, tenacity, triumph, and courage in breaking the barriers of silence,” she said. “These grants are not just financial assistance; they are investments in the survivors’ future and their ability to support and inspire others facing similar challenges.”

Founded in 2011 and registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation in the United States, ASA Women USA focuses on addressing health and educational challenges affecting women, children, youth, and persons with disabilities in Anambra State.

Over the past eight years, the organisation has conducted cancer and maternal health medical missions that have provided medical and surgical services to more than 30,000 people. It has also donated diagnostic equipment to hospitals, paid medical bills for vulnerable patients, and supported cancer treatment through the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme.

According to Dr. Umeh, more than 150 breast and cervical cancer patients have received financial support since 2021. She noted that the organisation’s fundraising initiatives—including Pink Dinners, Walk for Hope events in Nigeria and the United States, and partnerships with international donors—have strengthened its cancer intervention programmes.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of progress toward establishing the proposed Hope Cancer Centre in Anambra State. ASA Women USA has secured land for the project through a partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi.

The centre is envisioned as a comprehensive cancer care facility offering screening, diagnosis, treatment, counselling, and support services, with a particular focus on indigent women and children.

ASA Women USA said the long-term sustainability of the project will depend on diversified funding, strong governance, local workforce development, and community participation. The organisation also plans to implement transparent reporting systems, continuous patient follow-up, and strategic partnerships with government agencies, healthcare institutions, and development organisations.

Beyond providing financial assistance, the Hope Cancer Centre aims to strengthen cancer screening and diagnostic infrastructure, expand access to quality care, and promote advocacy and public awareness. Organisers believe the project could serve as a model for improving cancer care delivery across Nigeria.

Marking the association’s 15th anniversary, Dr. Umeh reflected on its evolution from awareness campaigns to institution-building, noting that the next phase will require broader partnerships and policy support to scale its impact.

Chairman of the event and President of the Anambra State Association of State Development Unions (AASSDU), Chief Amaechi Ebeledike, commended Dr. Umeh and ASA Women USA for their commitment to humanitarian service and diaspora-driven development.

In her keynote address, Emeritus Professor Ifeoma Okoye highlighted the burden of breast cancer in Nigeria, noting that thousands of women die from the disease annually. She stressed the importance of early detection and praised ASA Women USA for its contributions to cancer awareness and patient support.

“Dr. Anthonia Umeh and her team deserve recognition for helping to change the narrative of breast cancer in Nigeria,” she said.

Motivational speaker Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi also encouraged participants to adopt healthier lifestyles, emphasizing the role of nutrition and preventive healthcare in reducing disease risks.

The emotional highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of grants to the eight survivors: Ebere Machi, Kate Egwuonwu, Uju Nwuwa, Uchenna Okonkwo, Ngozika Nwoye, Sandra Okoh, Esther Ogochi Uche, and Nkechi Eucharia Ogbochikwe.

Several beneficiaries shared personal accounts of their experiences with diagnosis, treatment, financial hardship, and recovery, underscoring the need for stronger support systems for cancer patients.

ASA Women USA said survivors will play a key role in shaping programmes at the Hope Cancer Centre, ensuring that services remain patient-centred and responsive to the realities faced by women battling cancer.

The initiative highlights the growing contribution of diaspora organisations to Nigeria’s healthcare sector. By combining survivor support, public awareness, healthcare infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships, ASA Women USA is working to address both immediate patient needs and long-term gaps in cancer care.

For the eight survivors honoured at the event, the grants represent recognition and support. For ASA Women USA, they mark another step toward its broader goal of expanding access to cancer care and improving health outcomes for vulnerable communities.

This version removes repetition, tightens long passages, strengthens the news structure, and places greater emphasis on the grants and the Hope Cancer Centre as the story’s two central developments.

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