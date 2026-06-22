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Anambra State Association Women in USA, grant presentation honours Breast Cancer Survivors in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0146

L-r… Keynote Speaker  Emeritus Professor Ifeoma Okoye: President.Association of Anambra State Department Unions (AASDU) Lagos Chief. Sir Amechi Ebeledike: ASWAL President, Mrs. Rita Okolie: founder & President.ASA Women USA, Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh: Motivational Speaker, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, and Barrister Joy Ebeledike, during the grant presentation Honouring Breast Cancer, organised by Anambra State Association of Women in USA.INC (ASA WOMEN U.SA) held in Lagos on 20/6/2026… Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Keynote Speaker. Emeritus Professor Ifeoma Okoye: Beneficiaries, Sandra Okoh received a Check of one million Naira from Founder & President ASA Women USA. Dr (Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh: President, Association of Anambra State Department Unions (AASDU), Lagos. Chief.Sir Amechi Ebeledike: Motivational Speaker, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi: during Grant Presentation Honouring Breast Cancer, organised by Anambra State Association of Women in the USA.INC (ASA WOMEN U.SA) .

L-r …One of the beneficiaries, Esther Ogechi Uche, received a cheque of one million Naira, Founder & President ASA Women USA. Dr (Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh: President, Association of Anambra State Department Unions (AASDU) Lagos. Chief.Sir Amechi Ebeledike: Motivational Speaker, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

L-r… Founder & President.ASA Women USA, Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh, her mother, Mrs Josephine Anusionwu, and Mrs Christy Onwuzulike.

L-r …Mrs Patience Anusionwu: founder & President ASA Women USA, Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh, former President. (ASWAL) Prof Nkiru Ifekwem

From 5th left … Chief Amechi Obidike, founder & President.ASA Women USA, Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh: President (AASDU) Lagos. Chief.Sir Amechi Ebeledike (AASDU) Lagos . and other members of AASDU at the event.

Founder & President.ASA Women USA, Dr ( Mrs) Anthonia Uche Umeh:(middle in pink) with the beneficiaries. a cheque of one million Naira each during the Grant Presentation Honoring Breast Cancer, organised by the Anambra State Association of Women in the USA.INC (ASA WOMEN U.SA) held in Lagos on 20/6/2026…Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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