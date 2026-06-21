Yenagoa fire: Diri sympathizes with victims, calls for investigation

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenegoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has empathized with victims of a fire incident that occurred on Friday in the state capital, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri who was represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, undertook an inspection visit to the scene of the fire outbreak to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the incident at Baybridge, Kpansia.

The governor, who led a high-profile delegation of officials of relevant government agencies including the comptroller of the Federal Fire Service, Mr. Diton Amos and the commissioner of police, Bayelsa state command, CP Daniel Iyamah, spoke to newsmen after taking an on-the-spot assessment of the affected structures.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, he, however, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

Governor Diri commended the fire service the police and neighbours who responded to the incident, stressing that but for their swift intervention, the situation could have been worse.

The governor assured that all relevant agencies would take the necessary steps to unravel the cause of the inferno to decipher whether it was an electrical fault or man-made.

The Bayelsa governor however, added that all electrical sources to the affected would remain shut down during the period of the investigation.

His words: “We are here on behalf of His Excellency the governor to show concern over what has happened,this is an emergency; however, we give glory to God that no life was lost and that the level of damage did not get beyond what we are seeing.

“Let me commend the efforts of the fire service agency and other relevant agencies and even the neighbours for their swift intervention, if not it would have been worse.

“We will take the necessary action to follow up with the police, SDS, comptroller of fire services will undertake an investigation to ascertain whether the incident was man-made or it was an electrical fault,meanwhile electrical sources to this environment will be shut down for now.”

In his remarks, the commissioner of police, CP Daniel Iyamah, explained that as soon as the command was contacted he deployed his officers to secure the area, stating that “investigation was ongoing in order to come up with the exact cause of the fire outbreak.”

Director general, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA), Hon. Walamam Igrubia, expressed sadness over the sudden incident and assured that his agency would take steps to alleviate the plight of the affected persons.

Hon. Igrubia said: “l have deployed my officials to get a list of the victims affected and get information about what has been destroyed. We thank God that no life was lost because that is the most important thing. Whatever that is lost here, we hope that it would be recovered.”

In their separate accounts, a victim of the fire outbreak, Douye Josephine Yallah said the incident happened at about 9 O’clock in the morning and that property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Also another victim, Miss Blessing Sobotie, and an eyewitness, Pastor Ezekiel Oteigbanyon, narrated that they heard a loud sound and saw smoke billowing from the rooftop and raised an alarm to call the attention of the neighbourhood to the incident.

Miss Sobotie, who described the destruction as massive and devastating, called on the government and other charitable organisations for assistance.

The deputy governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, was accompanied on the visit by his wife Dr. Favour Akpe, commissioner for health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, his lands and survey counterpart, Mr Perepuighe Biewari, permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Fred Kemedei and the permanent secretary of women affairs, Mrs Agnes Oloye, among others.

For a better society

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