TVS partners Enviable to drive expansion in Nigeria, Africa

TVS Motor Company has expanded its footprint in Africa with a strategic partnership with Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd aimed at strengthening the distribution of its products, services and genuine spare parts across Nigeria and other markets on the continent.

The partnership, which officially makes Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd one of the distributors of TVS products in Nigeria, is expected to deepen the Indian mobility giant’s presence in the country while enhancing access to its globally trusted product portfolio and world-class customer service for Nigeria’s growing community of two-wheeler and three-wheeler users.

Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd is a leading mobility and automotive solutions company with an established distribution network and a rapidly expanding operational footprint across Nigeria. Under the arrangement, the company will roll out new exclusive 3S facilities—Sales, Service and Spare Parts—in key locations nationwide to significantly improve access to genuine TVS products and after-sales support for commercial tricycle operators and other riders.

Announcing the partnership, Regional Business Head, West Africa II, TVS Motor Company, Mr. Prashant Sanglikar, said Nigeria remains one of the company’s strongest and most strategic markets.

“Nigeria is a strategically important market for TVS Motor Company and has been a stronghold of the company. Our focus continues to be building a scalable footprint in the region, strengthening customer experience and creating sustainable long-term value with evolving global mobility ecosystems,” Sanglikar said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enviable Group and Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd, Mr. Chukwuemeka Enviable Ituma, described the alliance as a defining moment for the company and evidence of its growing influence within Nigeria’s mobility ecosystem.

“This partnership is a defining moment for Enviable Tricycle Auto Parts Ltd. It reflects our growing role as a key execution partner in Nigeria’s mobility ecosystem. By combining our nationwide distribution capabilities with TVS Motor Company’s globally trusted product portfolio, we are positioned to deliver improved access, stronger service reach and enhanced value to customers across the country,” he said.

Ituma described the agreement as a major breakthrough for indigenous participation in Nigeria’s automotive distribution industry, noting that it marks the first time a Nigerian-owned company would manage a distribution arrangement that had previously been dominated by foreign interests.

According to him, the initiative would generate employment opportunities throughout the automotive value chain, from assembly operations to logistics, product delivery and maintenance services.

“We are opening doors for employment. A lot of employment is going to come from the assembly grounds to the last man standing in delivery,” he said.

He added that increased access to vehicles would enable many Nigerians to build sustainable livelihoods through transportation and logistics businesses.

“A delivery man in Lagos can make between N40,000 and N50,000 daily, while some make more. Tricycle riders can also earn between N30,000 and N40,000 daily. These are opportunities through which we can empower people,” he stated.

The Enviable Group founder further encouraged unemployed graduates and youths to embrace entrepreneurship, stressing that economic success often begins with modest opportunities and sustained commitment.

President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, Mr. Peyman Kargar, described Nigeria as one of the most important markets for the company in Africa and said the partnership with Enviable Group marks the beginning of a new phase of growth and expansion.

“Africa is a very important continent for us, and Nigeria is one of the biggest and most important markets for us. We are opening a new chapter with our new partner, Enviable Group. We are already serving many customers, but we need to expand our presence in this country. We need to be in every single village and serve both our current and future customers,” Kargar said.

Chairman of Enviable Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, who was also present at the event, said the collaboration would combine TVS Motor Company’s global expertise with Enviable Group’s extensive local reach to address transportation challenges and create economic opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

Describing the agreement as a landmark development for Nigeria’s mobility sector, Iyiegbu said the partnership would make transportation assets more accessible through financing schemes, efficient after-sales support and customer-oriented services.

“Today is a very special day in the history of mobility in Nigeria and in Africa as a whole because we are about to witness an unprecedented relationship between the product owners and the product distributors here in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Enviable Group’s nationwide presence and deep understanding of grassroots operators place the company in a strong position to bridge existing gaps in the transportation ecosystem.

“We are bringing capacity, presence everywhere, opportunity and seamless access to finance. We are also bringing empathy because at that level, it might be difficult for some people to grasp certain realities. We have the patience to explain how the system works,” he said.

Industry observers believe the partnership will not only strengthen TVS Motor Company’s market position in Nigeria and across Africa, but also stimulate employment, promote entrepreneurship and broaden access to reliable mobility solutions for commercial transport operators and other consumers.