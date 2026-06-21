Sports development framework underway in Anambra- Commissioner

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in Anambra State, Hon. Patrick Mba, has revealed that discussions are ongoing with the Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and the State Executive Council on a comprehensive sports development framework for the state.

He gave the revelation during a courtesy visit to his office by the members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Anambra chapter.

Mba explained that the state’s sports development policy will focus on grassroots participation, with local governments playing a central role in talent discovery and development.

According to him, that will help place local governments at the forefront of talent identification and nurturing.

The Commissioner also stated that plans are underway to establish sports academies that will provide young athletes with proper training, skills development, capacity building, and entrepreneurial education.

Giving insight on the proposed framework, Agha Mba said, “Local governments will work with schools, communities, and individuals to discover and develop talents in various sporting disciplines.

“We will tap talents from communities that can swim, wrestle and excel in other sports, then harness them by creating an enabling environment and providing basic facilities needed.

“Plans are underway for each of the 21 local government areas in the state to have mini stadiums, funded through government allocations, but subject to the approval of proposals currently before the governor.

“The Ministry’s strategy is geared towards harnessing sporting talents across communities and schools in the state. We need partnerships and the involvement of private individuals because government cannot do it alone.”

While expressing appreciation to SWAN for the courtesy visit, he described the association’s leadership as one that is proactive and passionate about sports development in the state.

He however hailed Governor Soludo for his commitment to sports and youth empowerment, noting that the governor remains intentional about creating opportunities for young people through sports.

The Commissioner also emphasized that the recent engagements with sports stakeholders in Anambra State were geared towards fostering collaboration and identifying practical solutions to challenges facing the sector.

Earlier, in his speech, SWAN Chairman in Anambra State, Comrade Chimezie Anaso, commended Governor Soludo for appointing a dedicated Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development.

He expressed confidence in Agha Mba’s ability to reposition sports in the state, noting that SWAN is ready to partner with the Ministry in promoting sports activities and achievements across Anambra.

He however expressed concern about the performance of the state team, Solution FC, which currently competes in the Nigeria National League (NNL), stressing that many sports enthusiasts expected the club to have gained promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by now.

Anaso advocated for greater community ownership of the club and prayed for the emergence of more players from Anambra teams into the national football team.

In their separate remarks, SWAN Vice Chairman, Comrade Pamela Eboh, former SWAN Chairman Comrade Emma Ndukuba, and SWAN Secretary Uche Ndeke urged the Commissioner to include sports journalists in national sporting events to enable firsthand coverage and storytelling.

They also called for increased government support for female football, athletes and greater investment in sports development across the state.

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