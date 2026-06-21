Shift to cleaner energy creates economic opportunities, NDDC Boss

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says that the shift from traditional fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources, particularly natural gas, creates economic opportunities for the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Mr Ed Ubong, at the NDDC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Ogbuku, said that the Commission was harnessing the Niger Delta region’s abundant natural resources to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

The Managing Director stated that the Commission has consistently aligned its programmes with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly by promoting gas utilisation and the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He noted that the Commission trained about 500 youths in CNG and autogas conversion earlier this year as part of efforts to prepare young people in the Niger Delta for emerging opportunities in the gas sector. “Gas is the future, and the NDDC is ready to embrace initiatives that position the Niger Delta to benefit from the opportunities inherent in the sector”, Ogbuku said.

He observed that the Federal Government’s gas development programmes would have far-reaching economic benefits for the region and assured that the Commission would continue discussions with the Decade of Gas Initiative to establish a mutually beneficial partnership.

Ogbuku noted that human capital development remains a core component of the Commission’s mandate, stressing that NDDC’s interventions extend beyond infrastructural development to include skills acquisition, capacity building, and economic empowerment programmes.

The Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Mr Ed Ubong, said his organisation was eager to collaborate with the NDDC to advance gas development across the Niger Delta region.

He described the NDDC as a premier interventionist agency playing a critical role in the development of the Niger Delta, stressing that Nigeria’s quest for economic prosperity would be incomplete without fully harnessing its vast gas resources.

Ubong noted that President Bola Tinubu’s “Gas for Prosperity” agenda aligns with the objectives of the Decade of Gas Initiative, which seeks to expand gas production, improve domestic utilisation, and drive economic growth.

According to him, one of the major priorities was improving electricity generation through increased gas utilisation, with plans to significantly expand the country’s power generation capacity by 2030.

Ubong also highlighted efforts to make Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, commonly known as cooking gas, more affordable and accessible to Nigerians, noting that dedicated teams were working to address supply and pricing challenges.

He said the organisation was collaborating with relevant regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate pricing mechanisms for both cooking gas and transportation gas, while also promoting investments in gas infrastructure and capacity development.

The Coordinating Director disclosed that President Tinubu had approved a programme to distribute one million gas cylinders annually over a five-year period, targeting five million beneficiaries by 2030.

Ubong said the programme particularly seeks to empower women by creating a vibrant cooking gas economy in which women play active roles in distribution, retailing, refilling, and other value-chain activities.

He further revealed that after conducting regional launches across the six geopolitical zones, the Initiative is now moving to state-level implementation, with Bayelsa State scheduled to benefit from the next phase of the programme. “By the first week of July, we will commence the distribution of gas cylinders to women in Bayelsa State under the current programme,” he stated.

Ubong emphasised that collaboration with the NDDC would be crucial to the Initiative’s success in the Niger Delta and commended the NDDC Managing Director for his commitment to delivering impactful interventions in the region.