Saudi Arabia disburses food baskets to 3,500 vulnerable households in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSrelief, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, has flagged off the distribution of Food Baskets to the vulnerable population in Taraba State.

The Director General NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by the Deputy Director, Special Duties, Mrs. Ojo Bolanle, said that the distribution of KSrelief food baskets to the vulnerable household in Taraba State is a demonstration of an enduring humanitarian partnership between NEMA and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

“Over the years, KSrelief has remained a dependable humanitarian partner to Nigeria, consistently supporting the vulnerable population through various relief interventions and technical support aimed at strengthening emergency response capacity.

“I am delighted to announce that the Center has donated a total of 24,302 food baskets to be distributed directly to vulnerable persons in Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi and Taraba States.

“In Taraba State, a total of 3,500 households that have been profiled will be receiving the food baskets provided by the KSrelief under this intervention.

She appreciated KSrelief for its continued commitment to humanity.

“We deeply value the support of the Government and the good people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards providing support for vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

She expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in NEMA as key partner in the implementation and distribution of the humanitarian donations. She assured KSrelief and stakeholders that NEMA remains fully committed to ensure transparency, accountability, fairness and integrity through the distribution process.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu remains committed to improving the welfare of citizens and addressing the vulnerabilities arising from disasters, conflicts, climate emergencies and economic challenges.

“To the beneficiaries, I urge you to make good use of the items being distributed today. It is our hope that this support will provide relief and comfort to your households during this challenging period,” she said.

In his remarks, Taraba State Governor Dr Abgu Kefas, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff overseeing the Office of the Deputy Governor, Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Amin, reaffirmed the commitment of the Taraba State Government to strengthening operational cooperation among government agencies to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state.

He expressed appreciation to KSrelief for the generous donation and commended NEMA and TSEMA for coordinating the intervention.

He reiterated the Taraba State Government’s readiness to continue working closely with humanitarian agencies and development partners to strengthen disaster response, social protection, and support for citizens affected by hardship.

The state government noted that the intervention comes at a critical time as many households continue to face economic and environmental challenges. It also emphasized the importance of flood preparedness during the rainy season, urging residents to clear drainage channels, avoid dumping waste in waterways, and follow safety advisories to reduce disaster risks.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Taraba State Emergency Management Agency TSEMA, Dr. Echuseh Audu expressed appreciation to His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdullaziz AI Said and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the entire management of KSrelief for the donation.

“Today, Taraba State joins the community of Nations in receiving humanitarian support from KSrelief facilitated through the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to delivering and distribution of 3,500 food baskets to vulnerable households affected by floods, windstorms, communal conflicts, fire outbreaks and other disasters across our state.

According to her, each food basket weighs 59.8kg and contains parboiled rice, beans, vegetable oil, tomato paste, salt and seasoning cubes.

“This intervention will provide succor to families, cushion their losses and complement the efforts of His Excellency Dr. Agbu Kefas administration in restoring dignity and hope to our people.

“We are honored that Taraba State has been selected as a beneficiary of this noble gesture.

She commended the Federal Government and NEMA for the coordination. and steadfast partnership. She also commend the leadership of the Gov. Agbu Kefas for his commitment to the welfare of Tarabans and unwavering support for TSEMA and vulnerable communities continue to inspire the people.

“This Flag- off ceremony is yet another testament to your administration’s dedication to leaving now one behind.

“May this strengthen the bond of friendship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, we will continue to build communities that withstand and recover from disasters,” she said.

The food baskets form part of a larger donation of 24,302 baskets allocated to five states which includes, Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi, and Taraba—aimed at providing relief and strengthening resilience among vulnerable communities.

For a better society

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