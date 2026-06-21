Rivers Govt reaffirms commitment to business-friendly environment

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says his administration is committed to creating a transparent, predictable, inclusive, and investment-friendly business environment aimed at driving economic growth and sustainable development.

Governor Fubara made this known on Friday, during the Technical Workshop on Business-Enabling Reforms and Investment Competitiveness, organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in collaboration with the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, Governor Fubara stated that his administration remains focused on positioning Rivers State as a preferred destination for investment by implementing policies and reforms that encourage business growth and economic prosperity.

He noted that Rivers State occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s economic landscape, boasting significant advantages such as a vibrant population, abundant natural resources, strategic maritime assets, and a thriving entrepreneurial culture.

“As one of Nigeria’s leading commercial and industrial hubs, Rivers State possesses enormous potential. Our responsibility is to transform these advantages into sustainable economic opportunities through deliberate reforms, strong institutions, and effective governance,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his administration is committed to building a business environment that attracts both local and international investors while fostering enterprise development and innovation across key sectors of the economy.

He further observed that evidence from successful economies around the world shows that growth is accelerated when governments provide enabling conditions for businesses to flourish. According to him, this understanding continues to guide the state’s support for initiatives that promote investment, improve institutional coordination, and enhance economic competitiveness.

The Governor described the workshop as a valuable platform for stakeholders to assess existing challenges, exchange practical experiences, and develop solutions aimed at strengthening the state’s investment ecosystem.

He added that the forum would also help align government policies and programmes with global best practices while ensuring they remain responsive to local realities and developmental needs.

The Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, thanked the Rivers State Government for the opportunity to enlighten stakeholders on business enabling reforms and investment opportunities.

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She observed that PEBEC, established by the Presidency stands to strengthen business enterprises and unlock vast economic opportunities across the country.

Audu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing bold economic reforms aimed at boosting investors confidence and strengthening the nation’s business climate.

She emphasised that Nigeria’s economic transformation requires strong alignment across Federal, State and Local Governments.

The Director General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency, Dr. Peterside Chamberline, stressed that the task of the agency is to create an environment where businesses can operate, jobs can be created, employment generated and taxes can be handled with ease for citizens to enjoy suceess.

“We know that private sector investment is the driver of economic development and progress.

“We are creating and making Rivers State the preferred investment destination,” he said.

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