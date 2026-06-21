NITDA, TikTok initiate digital commerce training

Paulette Orjime, Abuja

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and TikTok have launched a partnership aimed at equipping Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with digital commerce skills and tools to enable them to compete effectively in the digital economy.

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The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, who was represented by the agency’s Director of Stakeholder Management and Partnerships, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, at the launch of the TikTok Digital Commerce Labs Programme for SMEs in Lagos, said digital commerce remains one of the most powerful drivers of economic inclusion and business growth in the modern economy.

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Inuwa noted that access to digital skills has become increasingly critical for the survival and competitiveness of businesses, stressing that entrepreneurs who embrace technology would be better positioned to access larger markets, improve productivity and create sustainable wealth.

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He observed that despite Nigeria’s large population of innovative entrepreneurs, many small businesses still lack the digital capabilities required to fully benefit from opportunities within the digital economy.

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”Today, a young entrepreneur with a smartphone can reach customers beyond geographical boundaries, build a brand, market products globally, and create economic opportunities that were previously unimaginable. Our responsibility is to ensure that every entrepreneur, regardless of location, has access to the digital skills and tools needed to succeed in this new economy, ”Inuwa said.

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A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of a collaborative programme between NITDA and TikTok designed to expand digital commerce training to SMEs across Nigeria.

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Under the initiative, TikTok will provide an initial investment of about $20,000 to support a pilot Train-the-Trainer Programme. The programme will leverage NITDA’s Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) network to deliver digital commerce training to entrepreneurs, particularly those in remote and underserved communities.

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NITDA boss commended TikTok for supporting entrepreneurship and digital inclusion, describing the initiative as a practical demonstration of how technology platforms can contribute to economic empowerment and national development.

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He explained that the collaboration aligns with NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), particularly its focus on digital literacy, innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth.

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According to him, technology should not be viewed merely as a platform for communication and entertainment but as a tool for creating opportunities, generating income and transforming lives.

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”Technology is most powerful when it empowers the least connected, creates opportunities for the underserved, and transforms potential into prosperity,” he stated.

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Stakeholders at the event described the initiative as timely, noting that businesses are increasingly leveraging digital platforms to connect with customers, expand operations and access new markets.

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The TikTok Digital Commerce Labs Programme is expected to strengthen the digital capabilities of SMEs, improve access to digital opportunities and support the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy by enabling entrepreneurs to harness technology for business development.

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The partnership also reinforces NITDA’s vision of building a digitally empowered nation through technological innovation, while creating opportunities for individuals, startups and businesses to generate value, create jobs and contribute to national prosperity.

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The collaborations between public institutions and technology companies would play a significant role in advancing Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a leading digital economy in Africa.

For a better society

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