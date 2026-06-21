The Honourable Minister on an inspection tour of the Integrated Dairy Ltd, Bach Farms and Lush Family Ltd in Plateau State.

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s dairy industry through the implementation of the National Ranching Policy, aimed at increasing dairy productivity, improving livestock management and creating sustainable economic opportunities across the country.

The Minister made this known during an inspection tour of key livestock and dairy facilities in Plateau State, including Integrated Dairies Limited (IDL) in Vom, Bach Farms in Bassa Local Government Area, and Lush Farms along Bauchi Road.

According to Maiha, Nigeria possesses immense potential to generate wealth through dairy production and livestock development.

He noted that the Ministry is working closely with state governments to strengthen institutional support for the sector, with eighteen states already having established Ministries of Livestock Development, while efforts continue to encourage the remaining states to do the same.

“At Integrated Dairies Limited, we are promoting grassroots development through enhanced dairy processing and productivity. We are collaborating with stakeholders to organize and support pastoralists, providing them with the technical expertise required to improve dairy production nationwide,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government is implementing several strategic interventions in Wase Local Government Area, including the construction of five boreholes, the establishment of milk collection centres, the development of grazing infrastructure, and the creation of training hubs for unemployed youths.

He said these initiatives would contribute significantly to sustainable livestock development in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

Maiha further highlighted the enormous potential of Bach Farms, which spans approximately 4,000 hectares of land. He revealed plans to deploy a comprehensive Youth Livestock and Agro-Training Programme capable of training up to 1,000 young people periodically in modern livestock production, animal husbandry, and agribusiness practices.

He added that the area also offers significant opportunities for greenhouse farming, piggery, feed and fodder production, and other agricultural ventures capable of attracting private-sector investment.

“We will continue to encourage partnerships and implement practical strategies that will drive increased dairy productivity and position Nigeria as a leading player in the livestock industry,” the Minister stated.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing available agricultural resources effectively, noting that vast expanses of arable land should be transformed into productive agricultural and livestock enterprises capable of generating employment and economic growth.

The Minister also called on local and international investors to take advantage of the enormous opportunities available within the livestock value chain, particularly in dairy processing, animal husbandry, and value-added agricultural production.

In her goodwill message, Professor Lami Lombin, Dean of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Understand of Jo’s, commended the founder of Integrated Dairies Limited for sustaining operations in the dairy sector for over two decades. She encouraged the company to strengthen public-private partnerships that would further expand dairy production and position Nigeria competitively in the global dairy market.

Earlier, the Founder and Chairman of Integrated Dairies Limited, Air Vice Marshal Ishaya Shekarri (Rtd.), warmly welcomed the Minister and his delegation to the facility.

He explained that Plateau State’s favourable climate inspired his vision of establishing a modern dairy enterprise, which became a reality in 2002 with the establishment of Integrated Dairies Limited.

Shekarri noted that, the farm, originally established by a multinational company, was later acquired and transformed into what is now recognized as Nigeria’s first successful vertically integrated dairy farm.

“Today, we produce some of the finest yoghurt products in the country and continue to play a leading role in advancing Nigeria’s livestock industry,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and commended the Minister’s leadership, vision, and commitment to repositioning the livestock sector for sustainable growth.

Shekarri ,further assured the Minister of Integrated Dairies Limited’s readiness to partner with government and other stakeholders in achieving the objectives of the livestock transformation agenda.

The Minister was accompanied on the visit by development partners and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, who participated in knowledge-sharing sessions and discussions aimed at strengthening collaboration within the livestock industry.

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