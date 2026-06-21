Navy arrests 13, seizes 2 boats over illegal black sand mining in Bayelsa

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 13 suspects and seized two wooden boats laden with suspected illegally mined black sand in Bayelsa State, in a major operation aimed at curbing the illegal exploitation of the nation’s natural resources.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO following credible intelligence on the movement of vessels allegedly involved in illegal mining activities within the coastal communities of Brass Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, naval operatives intercepted the two boats at Lekeson and Liama communities, where large quantities of suspected illegally mined black sand were discovered onboard.

The Navy said a total of 13 crew members were arrested in connection with the illegal activity.

The statement described the operation as another significant achievement in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to protect Nigeria’s maritime environment and prevent the unlawful exploitation of natural resources.

“The successful operation underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s maritime environment and preventing the illegal exploitation of natural resources that undermine economic development and environmental sustainability,” the statement noted.

Black sand, a mineral-rich resource used in various industrial applications, has increasingly attracted the attention of illegal operators in parts of the Niger Delta, raising concerns over environmental degradation, revenue losses and the depletion of valuable natural resources.

The Navy said the latest interception demonstrated its resolve to sustain operations against illegal resource extraction and other forms of maritime crime while maintaining security and stability across the country’s waterways.

In accordance with extant procedures and directives of the Bayelsa State Government, the two wooden boats, the recovered black sand and the 13 suspects were subsequently handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nembe Division, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Security experts have repeatedly warned that illegal mining activities not only deprive the government of legitimate revenue but also pose serious environmental threats to local communities through erosion, habitat destruction and pollution.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders, government agencies and security organisations to safeguard the nation’s maritime resources and ensure that Nigeria’s waterways remain safe and secure for legitimate economic activities.

The latest operation added to a series of recent successes recorded by the Navy in its campaign against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, smuggling and other economic crimes within the country’s maritime domain, underscoring its growing role in protecting strategic national assets and promoting economic security.

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