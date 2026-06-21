Millions of Nigerian women are told their pain is normal, but it’s not. 

.The truth about Endometriosis

By Victor TalksHealth

A condition affecting up to 190 million women worldwide — and nearly half of Nigerian women who undergo diagnostic surgery — is still routinely dismissed as ordinary period pain. The delay in diagnosis, averaging up to 13 years in some countries, is not a medical mystery. It is a failure of awareness.

There is a conversation that happens in millions of Nigerian homes every month, and it has been happening for generations. A girl complains that her period pain is unbearable. She cannot sit up, cannot go to school, cannot eat. She is curled on a bed or a mat, pressing her hands against her lower abdomen, sometimes vomiting from the intensity of the pain. And the response she receives, from her mother, her aunt, her grandmother, is a variation of the same phrase: “Every woman goes through it. It is normal.”

In too many of these cases, it is not normal. It is endometriosis — a chronic, inflammatory disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows outside the uterus, in places where it does not belong. And because Nigerian women are taught from adolescence to expect pain, to endure pain, and to be silent about pain, endometriosis is going undiagnosed at a devastating scale.

What Is Endometriosis?

Inside the womb, there is a layer of tissue called the endometrium. Each month, this tissue thickens in preparation for a possible pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, the tissue breaks down and leaves the body as a menstrual period. This is normal. This is by design.

In endometriosis, tissue that behaves like the endometrium grows in places it should not be: on the ovaries, on the fallopian tubes, on the outer surface of the uterus, on the bowel, the bladder, or the lining of the pelvis. In severe cases, it can spread even further. This misplaced tissue responds to the same monthly hormonal signals as the endometrium inside the womb. It thickens. It breaks down. But unlike tissue inside the womb, it has nowhere to go. It is trapped. And the result is inflammation, scarring, the formation of adhesions — bands of scar tissue that can bind organs together — and pain that can be severe enough to be disabling.

Globally, endometriosis affects approximately 190 million women and girls of reproductive age — about 10 percent of that population. A landmark study conducted at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, which analysed 239 Nigerian women undergoing diagnostic laparoscopy, found that 48.1 percent had endometriotic lesions. A separate Nigerian study found a prevalence of 10.9 percent based on pathology reports. The Lancet’s 2024 review of the condition noted specifically that high rates of diagnosis following laparoscopy — up to 48 percent — have been reported in Nigeria, suggesting the true burden of the disease in this country is substantial and severely undercounted.

Common symptoms of Endometriosis

1) Extremely painful periods (dysmenorrhoea) — pain that is significantly worse than ordinary period cramps and may start days before the period begins

2) Chronic pelvic pain — a persistent ache or sharp pain in the lower abdomen that is not only tied to the menstrual cycle.

3) Pain during or after sexual intercourse (dyspareunia) — particularly during deep penetration

4) Pain during bowel movements or urination, especially during menstruation

5) Heavy or irregular bleeding — very heavy periods or bleeding between periods

6) Bloating, nausea, and fatigue that worsens around menstruation

7) Difficulty getting pregnant (infertility) — endometriosis is one of the leading causes of female infertility worldwide

8) Depression and anxiety, which often develop as a secondary consequence of living with uncontrolled chronic pain

Note: Some women with endometriosis have no symptoms at all. The absence of pain does not rule out the condition.

Why Nigerian women are especially vulnerable to late diagnosis

Endometriosis is already difficult to diagnose worldwide. There is no simple blood test. There is no reliable non-surgical screening tool that works for all cases. The definitive diagnosis requires laparoscopy — a surgical procedure in which a camera is inserted through a small incision in the abdomen to visually inspect the pelvic organs. This is not routinely available in most primary health care centres in Nigeria, and even in teaching hospitals it is not a first-line investigation for period pain.

But the diagnostic delay in Nigeria goes deeper than resource constraints. It begins with culture. Nigerian girls are conditioned to view severe menstrual pain as ordinary and expected. The phrase “it is how God made women” effectively forecloses the conversation. Women who describe their pain to doctors are frequently told to take paracetamol, to have a baby (which is sometimes presented as a “cure”), or simply to endure. Doctors, particularly those without specialist gynaecological training, may not think to investigate endometriosis as a cause of the symptoms they are hearing.

The Lancet’s 2024 investigation into the condition noted that patients with endometriosis experience diagnostic delays of between 3.5 and 13 years globally. In Nigeria, where specialist access is more limited and cultural barriers are higher, the realistic delay may be longer. During those years, the disease progresses. Scar tissue accumulates. Organs can become fused to each other. Fertility is damaged. And the woman continues to be told that what she is experiencing is normal.

The link between Endometriosis and Infertility

Endometriosis is one of the leading causes of female infertility globally, and in Nigeria — where a woman’s social standing and marital security are still deeply tied to her ability to have children in many communities — this dimension of the disease carries enormous weight. Research indicates that endometriosis is found in 30 to 50 percent of women who are struggling to conceive. In the Ibadan study, endometriosis was more common among women presenting with both dysmenorrhoea and pelvic pain, suggesting that many Nigerian women seeking fertility care may unknowingly have the condition.

The mechanisms by which endometriosis causes infertility are multiple. Endometriotic tissue on the ovaries can form cysts called endometriomas that damage the ovarian reserve — the pool of eggs available for conception. Adhesions and scar tissue can block or distort the fallopian tubes, preventing eggs from reaching the uterus. Inflammation in the pelvic environment can impair the quality of eggs and reduce the success of fertilisation. The good news is that with proper treatment, whether surgical, hormonal, or through assisted reproductive technology many women with endometriosis can and do conceive.

Endometriosis and fertility: What you need to know

Endometriosis is found in 30–50% of women presenting with infertility — it is a major cause that is routinely investigated

Having endometriosis does not automatically mean you cannot have children. Many women with endometriosis conceive naturally or with medical assistance.

Early diagnosis and treatment improves fertility outcomes significantly

Surgical removal of endometriotic lesions and cysts (endometriomas) can improve the chances of conception

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), including IVF, is an option for women whose fertility has been significantly affected

If you are struggling to conceive and have a history of severe period pain, specifically ask your doctor to investigate endometriosis

How Is Endometriosis diagnosed and treated?

Diagnosis begins with a detailed medical history and pelvic examination. Transvaginal ultrasound — an ultrasound performed internally — is the recommended first-line imaging tool and can detect ovarian cysts (endometriomas) caused by endometriosis, though it cannot rule out the condition entirely. The definitive diagnostic standard remains laparoscopy: a minimally invasive surgical procedure, performed under general anaesthesia, which allows a gynaecologist to directly visualise and biopsy any endometriotic lesions.

There is currently no cure for endometriosis. But there are effective treatments that manage symptoms, slow disease progression, and preserve or improve fertility. Treatment is tailored to the individual woman based on the severity of her symptoms, her age, and whether she wishes to conceive.

Treatment options for Endometriosis

1) Pain relief — over-the-counter NSAIDs (such as ibuprofen) are the first step for managing period pain and pelvic discomfort. They should be started before the pain peaks, not after

Hormonal therapy — the first-line medical treatment. Combined oral contraceptive pills and progestins reduce the growth of endometrial tissue by suppressing or regulating the hormonal cycle. These are widely available in Nigeria and relatively affordable.

2) GnRH agonists and antagonists — second-line hormonal treatments that create a temporary menopause-like state to suppress endometrial growth. Side effects limit use to short-term courses.

3) Surgical treatment (laparoscopic excision or ablation) — surgical removal or destruction of endometriotic lesions can significantly reduce pain and improve fertility. It is performed through small keyhole incisions under general anaesthesia.

4) Hysterectomy — only considered in severe cases where other treatments have failed and the woman does not wish to have more children. It is not a guaranteed cure, as lesions on other organs may remain.

5) Complementary and lifestyle approaches — anti-inflammatory diets (rich in vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids, and low in red meat), regular exercise, physiotherapy for pelvic floor dysfunction, and psychological support all play a meaningful role in managing quality of life.

6) Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) — for women whose fertility has been affected, IVF and other ART options are available at specialist fertility centres in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

What Nigerian women and families must do

The first and most urgent action is to change the conversation inside Nigerian homes. Painful periods that disrupt a girl’s life are not a rite of passage. They are a medical symptom. Any girl or woman whose period pain is severe enough to cause her to miss school, miss work, vomit, or require bed rest should be taken to a gynaecologist — not encouraged to simply endure.

In terms of seeking care, teaching hospitals with gynaecology departments across Nigeria — including University College Hospital Ibadan, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu, and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital — have specialists who can investigate and manage endometriosis. Private fertility clinics in major cities are also equipped for diagnosis and treatment. If cost is a barrier, starting with a government primary health care centre and asking for a referral to a gynaecologist is a valid first step.

For women who have been diagnosed: you are not alone, and your pain is real. The condition is chronic and requires long-term management, but with the right medical support, most women with endometriosis are able to live fulfilling lives, pursue their careers, maintain their relationships, and in many cases have children..

For partners, mothers, and families

Endometriosis is not just a medical issue for the woman who has it. It affects her relationships, her marriage, her ability to work, and her sense of herself. A woman who cannot have sex without pain is not rejecting her husband. A woman who cannot leave the house during her period is not lazy or dramatic. A woman who is struggling to conceive is not being punished.

Understanding what endometriosis is, and taking a woman’s pain seriously, is one of the most important things a partner, mother, or family member can do.

This means not dismissing severe period pain as “normal.” It means accompanying her to medical appointments. It means researching the condition together. And it means creating a home where she can say, honestly, how much pain she is in.

The bottom line— Endometriosis affects nearly half of Nigerian women who are surgically investigated for gynaecological problems. It is not a disease of wealthy countries, and it is not rare. It is hiding in plain sight behind a cultural instruction to endure.

Painful periods that disrupt your life are not normal. Painful sex is not something to simply accept. Struggling to conceive when you have always had severe period pain is not just bad luck. These are symptoms of a specific, diagnosable, treatable condition.

Seek a gynaecologist. Use the word endometriosis. Advocate for a proper investigation. Share this article with every Nigerian woman in your life who has ever been told that what she is feeling is simply how it is for women.

It is not, she deserves better.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.