MASSOB condemns xenophobic attacks, urges South Africa to protect Nigerians

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa, calling on the South African government and the international community to take urgent steps to protect lives and property.

The group, under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu, also urged its members both in Nigeria and across the diaspora to remain committed to the principles of non-violence and lawful conduct in pursuit of its self-determination objectives.

In a statement issued by the National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, MASSOB described its members abroad as worthy ambassadors who have continued to uphold the ideals of the movement through responsible conduct and respect for the laws of their host countries.

“Our diaspora members are good ambassadors of Biafra,” the group stated.

MASSOB reiterated that it remains a non-violent self-determination movement and urged members not to deviate from its founding principles.

“Members of MASSOB must not relent in maintaining and abiding in our principles of non-violence which MASSOB was known all over the world. We are a non-violence self-determination movement,” the statement read.

The group further claimed that its members have maintained a clean record both within and outside Nigeria.

“MASSOB members have no record of engaging or undertaking in any criminal activity in Nigeria and in diaspora,” it said.

While encouraging members abroad to remain law-abiding and exemplary in their conduct, the organization said it expects them to continue demonstrating what it described as “true Biafranism” through civic responsibility and peaceful coexistence.

MASSOB strongly criticized the attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, particularly those affecting people of Igbo extraction and other Nigerians residing in the country.

“We condemn the xenophobic attack against foreigners in South Africa,” the group said.

“We particularly condemn the killings and destruction of lives and properties of the indigenous people of Biafra living in South Africa as Nigerian citizens.”

The movement called on international bodies and human rights organizations to intervene and halt what it described as persistent xenophobic actions against foreign residents.

“We call on the international community and Human Rights Organizations to intervene and stop the government of South Africa-sponsored xenophobia against foreign residents,” the statement added.

MASSOB also commended some of its members and coordinators in Australia and Europe for what it described as exemplary conduct and adherence to the laws of their host countries.

The group specifically praised individuals including Comrade Victory Chime, Ofido Vitus Obumnene, Chidolue Pascal Ejikeme, Nnaemeka Nweze, and other coordinators in Australia for their contributions and civic behaviour.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful advocacy, MASSOB maintained that its members would continue to uphold non-violence despite what it described as repeated provocations and harassment.

“MASSOB members shall continue to maintain and abide in our principles of non-violence even in the face of provocation and frequent attacks and hunting of our members by Nigerian security agencies,” the statement concluded.

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