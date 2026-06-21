Insecurity: House of Reps reaffirms members’ commitment to collective action

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that it has taken note of recent statements attributed to its Minority Caucus concerning the security situation in parts of the country and the need for an effective national response to evolving threats.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the House Spokesman Hon Akintunde Rotimi Jnr on Friday in Abuja.

He said that as the People’s House, they recognise that security remains a matter of urgent national concern. The issues raised reflect genuine public anxieties and underscore the need for sustained vigilance, coordinated action, and continued collaboration across all arms of government.

“The House reiterates that Nigeria’s security challenges did not emerge overnight and cannot be resolved through isolated interventions. The National Assembly, working with the Executive and security institutions, has continued to strengthen the national security framework through legislation, appropriation, and oversight aimed at improving operational effectiveness, intelligence coordination, troop welfare, and national preparedness.

“The House notes ongoing interventions and operational outcomes reported by security agencies across different theatres, including efforts to degrade criminal networks, rescue abducted persons, and stabilise vulnerable communities. While challenges persist in some areas, these outcomes point to steady progress that must be consolidated.”

According to the release, public discourse on security must remain anchored on a balanced appreciation of context, trends and historical developments.

It added, “Nigeria has experienced both severe security setbacks and periods of improvement, and a fair assessment must recognise both realities while focusing on strengthening what works and addressing gaps.”

On the matters raised by the Minority Caucus, the House respectfully emphasises that Members of Parliament, irrespective of party affiliation, are not limited to public commentary.

“We are equipped with constitutionally recognised instruments: Bills, Motions, Committee Oversight, Appropriation Powers, and constituency engagement mechanisms which enable direct participation in shaping national responses and reforms.

“In this regard, the House respectfully reminds the Minority Caucus that it remains an integral part of government within the legislative arm of the state.”

Parliament the House image maker further stated collectively bears responsibility for lawmaking, oversight, and appropriation, and is therefore jointly accountable for strengthening national security outcomes.

The obligation to offer solutions, strengthen institutions, and support effective policy implementation is a shared one, not one divided along caucus lines.

Unlike civil society actors whose primary tools are advocacy and public accountability, legislators operate within the formal decision-making architecture of government.

“The House therefore encourages all Honourable Members, including those in the Minority Caucus, to continue to deploy these instruments robustly in addressing security concerns. Indeed, many Members across both sides of the aisle have commendably done so through sponsorship of bills, motions of urgent national importance, and active committee engagement with security agencies and policy frameworks.

“Constructive parliamentary engagement is most impactful when concern is matched with actionable proposals capable of legislative consideration. Members are therefore encouraged to continue translating public concerns into structured interventions that can be debated and refined within the House.

For a better society

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