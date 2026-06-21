I Faced Pressure Picking New Deputy, Says Gov Diri

*Akpe Recounts Journey From Humble Beginnings

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Sunday, recalled how he picked Dr. Peter Akpe as his new deputy after the death of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on December 11, 2025.

Governor Diri said he faced intense “spiritual pressure” before his choice of Akpe, a Pastor in The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who was sworn in on February 25, saying divine direction and prayers of men of God were very helpful.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as speaking on Sunday during a special thanksgiving in honour of Akpe at the RCCG regional headquarters along Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa.

He said God made Akpe available through divine direction and that after working closely with the late Ewhrudjakpo for almost six years, his replacement had to be a perfect match.

“I faced spiritual pressure picking a new deputy governor after the passing of Senator Lawrence Ewhurudjkpo,” Diri told the congregation.

“While the pressure was on me, I looked out for God’s direction amid the prayers of men of God. At the end of the day, God made Pastor Akpe available through divine direction. Having worked closely with a very hardworking deputy, who passed on, his replacement had to be a perfect match of the former.”

Explaining what guided his decision, the Bayelsa governor stated that it was based more Akpe’s competence and capacity rather than the talk about a speculated maternal relationship.

“I did not pay attention to the rumours and speculation because Dr. Akpe has the competence to deliver on the job. I never knew he was my relative until recently I found out he hailed from my maternal home,” he said.

He emphasized that his administration remains focused and development-oriented as the role of government is to bring development to the people.

Diri described the prevailing peace and security in Bayelsa as “priceless” and urged citizens and the church to continue praying for leaders.

“No matter how bad a government may be, people should never fail to pray for their leaders,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Peter Akpe shared a personal testimony of his journey from poverty to public office, saying his life mirrors Jacob’s experience at the Jordan River in Genesis 32.

The deputy governor recounted his early life’s struggles, noting that his father was determined to send him to school despite the extreme hardship his family faced at the time.

“I know some of you have heard my story a little bit. The pressure was so much but my dad was determined to send me to school. It took over five hours to go and beg relatives for school fees of ₦110 years ago. Sometimes they would support you with maybe ₦20 or ₦30.

“My dad had to borrow before he paid my school fees. There was a time they brought him to the centre of the community to tie him over unpaid debts until there was intervention,” he said.

Akpe revealed that the family lived at the waterfront in a zinc house, adding that for his sake, some of his siblings skipped school for one year and that meeting the Lord changed the family’s story.

“When we met the Lord some years ago, God started helping us. It was not so smooth as you see it now,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.

The deputy governor stated that his current position was proof of God’s faithfulness and a place to look back and see how far God had brought him.

He thanked the church for honouring him with the event, which he said he never saw coming, and acknowledged their individual and collective sacrifices to make the occasion successful.

Personalities at the event included wife of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, Senator Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central) and his wife, and House of Representatives members – Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia) and Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass).

Also present were the state Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou, and other state legislators, members of the state executive council, state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Joseph Opelema, and other Christian leaders, traditional rulers among other dignitaries.