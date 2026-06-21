Group empowers Edo community with medical support

Chris Akhabue, Edo

A non-governmental organization, The Omoarebu Ogbeide Foundation (TOOF), has commenced a two-day humanitarian intervention and free medical programme in Ozalla, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, aimed at improving healthcare access, supporting vulnerable residents, and promoting grassroots development.

The initiative, which began on Saturday, June 20, 2026, features a free medical outreach, donation of vital signs equipment to the Ozalla Primary Health Care Centre, empowerment support for youths and women, and the commissioning of the renovated Ozalla Town Hall.

Speaking, the founder of TOOF, Hon. Godfrey Ogbeide, who is a US-based businessman and philanthropist, said the intervention reflects his commitment to creating sustainable impact and improving the lives of people at the community level.

Ogbeide explained that the foundation’s activities are driven by the belief that healthy and empowered communities are essential for societal growth and development.

According to him, supporting people in need and creating opportunities for residents to thrive remain key priorities of the foundation.

“There is no better way to celebrate life than by sharing joy with those who need it the most,” Ogbeide said, adding that everyone deserves access to care, support, and opportunities irrespective of their circumstances.

He further pledged that TOOF would continue to collaborate with government institutions, organisations, and individuals to strengthen community development efforts.

The foundation noted that the Ozalla programme is designed to provide residents with essential healthcare services while offering empowerment opportunities to selected beneficiaries.

Hon. Ogbeide said he remains committed to philanthropy through TOOF, adding that in December 2025, which coincidentally marked his birthday, he celebrated the Yuletide season with children at the Abeni Orphanage Home in Benin City, where he donated money alongside essential supplies.

For a better society

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