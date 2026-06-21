Girl, 25 commits suicide over strained relationship with lover

Phil Okose, Onitsha

A 25-year-old female student ( names withheld) in Onitsha, Anambra state, was said to have committed suicide following the relationship break up with the lover boy simply identified as Chigozie.

It was gathered that the suicide note she wrote with her own handwriting and dropped at the scene of the suicide was recovered where she also lamented having up to three abortions of pregnancy.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Commissioner, CP, Ikioye Orutugu, expressed grave concern over the increasing level of moral decadence and other disturbing incidents being recorded in the society, describing the trend as worrisome and a collective challenge requiring urgent attention from families, communities, religious institutions and relevant stakeholders.

According to the CP the dead body was found on 18th June, 2026, in circumstances suggesting a suspected suicide in Onitsha.

”A note suspected to be a suicide message was also recovered at the scene with a disturbing narrative of relationship break up after having three abortions for an unidentified man named Chigozie,” he further disclosed

Orutugu noted that while investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, the development underscores the need for stronger parental guidance, moral upbringing, and emotional support systems for young people.

He emphasized that parents and guardians must take a more active role in the lives of their children and wards by paying closer attention to their emotional well-being, social interactions, and behavioural changes.

According to him, many societal challenges can be mitigated through effective parenting, open communication, and the inculcation of sound moral values.

He further urged community leaders, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, and civil society groups to intensify advocacy and mentorship programmes aimed at promoting positive values, resilience, and responsible living among youths.

Furthermore, the CP directs immediate transfer of the Case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for a thorough and discreet investigation.

In a release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while working with relevant stakeholders to address emerging social concerns affecting public safety and societal well-being.

For a better society

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