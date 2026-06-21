FG rolls out CNG as cheaper alternative to fuel after subsidy removal

…Creates investor-friendly environment

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, PiCNG-EV, says the Federal Government is doing a lot to cushion the impact of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians by aggressively promoting Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, which it described as a cheaper, safer and cleaner transport fuel.

Chief Operating Officer of PiCNG-EV, Mr. Tosin Coker, who disclosed this on Friday during a media awareness and sensitization session organised by the Decade of Gas Initiative at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, added that the government is also opening the sector to investors through policies and infrastructure support.

Coker said the initiative was launched as a direct response to the removal of fuel subsidy, which caused pump prices to rise and affect millions of Nigerians. He noted that CNG offers motorists price stability and lower operating costs compared to petrol and diesel.

“The federal government is very interested. When this administration came in, the subsidy on petrol was pulled. That immediately impacted every Nigerian because the cost of petrol went up. So when you do a policy like that, you need to bring an alternative. That is what we are doing with CNG,” he explained.

Coker said Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta region, is blessed with abundant natural gas reserves that can be converted to CNG for transportation.

“The Federal Government is putting it’s money where it’s mouth is by investing in infrastructure, approving policies, and directing ministries, departments and agencies to convert official fleets to CNG or purchase new CNG-powered vehicles.”

He noted that unlike petrol and diesel, which are subject to global oil price swings, CNG prices have remained stable in the last three to four months despite geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil.

“Price of CNG did not change over the last three, four months, whereas the price of petrol and diesel has gone up and down. Yes, petrol price is coming down today because they signed one agreement. If they throw one bomb tomorrow, it will go back up. CNG will remain the same,” he said.

The PICNG-EV boss revealed that over 120,000 vehicles have already been converted to CNG nationwide, with Port Harcourt set to receive increased focus in the coming weeks.

He explained that conversion involves installing kits and CNG tanks, allowing motorists to switch between conventional fuel and gas, but the goal is for users to rely more on CNG because it saves money and is better for vehicle engines.

He added that the President Bola Tinubu led-administration is also creating a conducive environment for private investors to build conversion centres and refuelling stations, with Rivers State having 8 centres at the moment.

“There are about seven or eight licensed and certified conversion centres currently in Port Harcourt accredited by the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC. We expect to onboard more in the next few weeks,” he disclosed. All certified centres are listed on the PICNG-EV website.

Coker distinguished CNG from Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, saying LNG vehicles are factory-fitted and used mainly for heavy-duty trucks and trains, while PICNG-EV is focused on converting petrol and diesel cars, tricycles and buses already on Nigerian roads.

He emphasised on the difference between the conversion and benefits of using CNG and encouraged Nigerians especially motorists to use CNG more frequently after conversion noting that it is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and beneficial to vehicle engines.

“With subsidy gone and pump prices volatile, PICNG-EV’s message to Nigerians is simple: convert to CNG, take advantage of financing options, and benefit from a fuel source that is locally abundant, cost-effective and engine-friendly,” Coker said.

Representative of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Opeyemi Balogun, said the Port Harcourt session was part of ongoing media engagement started in 2025 to improve reportage of the oil and gas sector.

He stressed that accurate reporting would help the public understand government efforts, including the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme aimed at eliminating gas flaring.

Balogun urged journalists to avoid sensationalism. “We want to encourage media that when you are putting up your report, try as much as possible to be accurate with details so that the general public is not misled,” he said, citing an example where a vehicle explosion was wrongly attributed to CNG.