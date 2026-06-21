Enugu Bye election: PDP candidate votes, laments report of violence

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Enugu North Senatorial bye-election, Dr. Nestor Ezeme voted at about 11: 45 am in his Umundu polling unit, lamenting reports of electoral violence in Obollo Afor, and late arrival of materials in his catchment areas.

He said, “Well, the delay in the process is alarming, very alarming. The voting started here at about 11am. You know, where I am coming from, the Inland Primary School 2, up to now, the time is 11.47am and there are no materials there as we speak. The same with the health centre in Ogwu Obollo, there is no material as we speak. These are my catchment areas.

“So I understand the game they are playing. You know, but the people are voting for me, notwithstanding. Notwithstanding all the intimidation that is going on in the whole entire Nsukka Zone. You know, at Ogwu, Obollo they were carting away the whole materials as we speak.

“Hoodlums came and carted away the whole material. Because they are not popular. They are not popular so they want to disrupt the system. But the God will vindicate us.

“Well, victory will be assured. Iam certain that we will win. We will win. This is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise my people. A calculated attempt indeed to disenfranchise my people.

“You know, just like in Inland Primary School 2, where people, voters have been waiting since 7 a.m. And by almost 12 noon, no material, no INEC official, no police, nothing.

“And that is the pulling boot with the largest number of voters in this ward. It is appalling and we condemn it entirely.”

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