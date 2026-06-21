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Politics

Enugu bye-election: Asogwa hails voters, security agencies, INEC over successful poll

by Peter Anayo075

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the Enugu North Senatorial bye-election, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, has cast his vote and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful conduct of the election and the impressive voter turnout.

Speaking shortly after exercising his franchise at his polling unit, Central Primary School, Iheaka, in Igbo-Eze South local government area, Asogwa, who was accompanied by a large number of supporters, friends, and well-wishers, expressed confidence in securing victory at the polls.

He described the APC as a party with a proven record of achievements across Enugu State, particularly in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, and thanked residents for their support and commitment to the democratic process.

 

For a better society

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