Youth empowerment gets boost as Foundation launches YFC

Youth empowerment efforts in Nigeria received a significant boost as the RUZU Foundation unveiled Young Future Connect (YFC).

YFC is a nationwide initiative designed to equip young Nigerians with practical skills, mentorship, career guidance, internship placements and employment opportunities.

The programme, founded by Dr. Uzu Onyemaechi Robert, is aimed at addressing youth unemployment and underdevelopment by connecting young people with industry professionals, career mentors, and opportunities across diverse sectors of the economy.

Speaking during the official launch, Dr. Robert said the initiative was established to help young Nigerians discover their talents, acquire relevant skills, and gain access to opportunities that can shape successful careers and improve their economic prospects.

According to him, Young Future Connect will provide participants with mentorship, practical training, career counseling, networking opportunities, and direct engagement with professionals from various industries.

“We want to help young people move from uncertainty to purpose. Through mentorship, skills acquisition, and access to opportunities, we aim to create a pathway that enables them to achieve their career aspirations,” he said.

Dr. Robert explained that the programme will leverage technology to reach participants across the country, with about 90 percent of its activities delivered through digital platforms. This approach, he noted, will enable young people from different locations to access training and interact with experts regardless of geographical barriers.

The initiative will cover a broad range of sectors, including journalism, digital marketing, content creation, software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, agribusiness, hospitality, sports, fashion, media, entertainment, financial technology, and entrepreneurship.

He further disclosed that Young Future Connect is supported by a board of experienced professionals drawn from key industries who will provide mentorship, career guidance, and practical insights to participants throughout the programme.

As part of its long-term strategy, the Foundation plans to collaborate with companies, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders to provide certifications, internship opportunities, and employment pathways for outstanding participants.

Beyond training and mentorship, the programme will also introduce digital entrepreneurship opportunities designed to help participants earn income while acquiring valuable skills.

“We want participants to become economically productive while building their careers. Our vision is to create a platform where learning translates into opportunities and opportunities translate into success,” Dr. Robert added.

Registration for the programme has commenced and is free for young Nigerians interested in personal and professional development. Successful applicants will be enrolled in dedicated online learning and mentorship platforms before participating in orientation and networking sessions with professionals from different fields.

The RUZU Foundation expressed confidence that the initiative would make a meaningful contribution to youth development by nurturing talent, expanding access to opportunities, and preparing a new generation of leaders and professionals capable of driving national growth.

Founded by Dr. Robert, a renowned entrepreneur, author, health and wellness advocate, and youth development champion, the RUZU Foundation serves as the social impact arm of his various business and development initiatives focused on health, education, entrepreneurship, technology, and human capital development.

Dr. Robert is widely recognized as the founder of RUZU Herbal Products, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous herbal health brands. Established in 2007, the company has grown into a nationally recognized enterprise with more than 47 certified herbal products, including Ruzu Herbal Bitters, Ruzu Tea, Ruzu Herbal Capsules, Black for Men, and Kampe Organic Herbal Drink among other wellness products developed to promote healthy living and natural healthcare solutions.

Beyond the health sector, Dr. Robert has consistently invested in initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, leadership development, digital skills acquisition, mentorship, and economic empowerment. Through these interventions, he has encouraged self-reliance, innovation, and business growth among young Nigerians.

The Foundation noted that the launch of Young Future Connect reflects Dr. Robert’s longstanding commitment to creating opportunities that transform lives. By combining education, mentorship, technology, career development, and access to professional networks, the initiative seeks to raise a new generation of productive, innovative, and globally competitive Nigerian youths capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

For a better society

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