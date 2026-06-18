Troops arrest terrorist collaborators, recover heavy weapons in nationwide operations

.Navy uncovers 17,000 litres stolen crude in Delta reservoir

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja with Agency report

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have recorded significant operational successes across multiple theatres of operation, arresting suspected terrorist collaborators, informants and logistics suppliers while recovering a cache of heavy weapons and ammunition in coordinated operations nationwide.

The military said the operations, conducted between June 4 and June 11, 2026, targeted terrorists, kidnappers, arms traffickers, oil thieves and other criminal elements threatening peace and security across the country.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, on Tuesday, said troops operating under various joint task forces recorded breakthroughs in the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-South and South-East regions.

In the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI intensified efforts against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists, arresting several suspected informants and logistics suppliers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The military disclosed that suspects were apprehended with items including agro-allied chemicals, communication equipment, narcotics, food supplies and other materials allegedly intended for terrorist groups.

Troops also recovered a PKT machine gun, more than 1,070 rounds of ammunition, motorcycles and other combat equipment during clearance and exploitation operations.

In the North-West, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA intercepted an alleged arms trafficking network in Zamfara State, recovering over 1,000 rounds of ammunition concealed in a sack of millet. The suspected arms dealer and the intended recipient were subsequently arrested.

Additional operations in Zamfara led to the arrest of eight suspected terrorists and the recovery of communication radios, mobile phones, power banks, camouflage uniforms, motorcycles and other logistics materials.

Similarly, troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD in Niger State arrested several suspected terrorist informants and recovered mobile devices containing materials believed to be linked to extremist activities.

In Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE disrupted kidnapping networks through a series of search-and-rescue operations and arrests of suspected informants and kidnappers.

The operations led to the rescue of abducted passengers and the recovery of firearms, communication devices and cash suspected to be linked to criminal activities.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE operating in Benue, Kogi and Taraba states recovered arms and ammunition from fleeing criminals, rescued kidnap victims and arrested a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

One of the most significant recoveries was recorded in the South-East, where troops of Operation UDO KA, working alongside operatives of the Department of State Services, uncovered an arms cache linked to suspected IPOB and Eastern Security Network members in Enugu State.

Recovered items included a General Purpose Machine Gun, an RPG-7 launcher tube, multiple AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other military-grade equipment.

Troops also recovered additional AK-47 rifles, magazines and suspected IPOB uniforms during follow-up operations at another hideout in the state.

In the South-South region, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained pressure on illegal oil bunkering networks, uncovering illicit refining sites and recovering stolen petroleum products in Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom states.

The Defence Headquarters said the successes demonstrated the effectiveness of ongoing military operations and intelligence-driven missions aimed at dismantling criminal and terrorist networks across the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops for their professionalism, resilience and dedication, assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces would remain relentless in protecting lives, property and the nation’s territorial integrity.

.Navy uncovers 17,000 litres stolen crude in Delta reservoir

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta, have foiled a camouflaged crude oil storage site used to perpetrate crude oil theft activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta. The feat was performed by the Naval personnel during an operation code-named ‘Delta Sentinel’ “following actionable intelligence on suspected crude oil theft activities around the Ugbokodo Creek axis of Delta State.” This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in Warri on Wednesday. According to the statement, the naval personnel, supported by aerial surveillance, initially carried out a meticulous search of the area. “Although the location initially appeared free of suspicious activity, further observation and analysis of drone imagery revealed a large freshly dug reservoir deliberately concealed beneath leaves, planks, wood, and thick vegetation to evade detection. “Subsequent exploitation of the site uncovered approximately 17,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil stored within the camouflaged reservoir,” the statement explained. Folorunsho said, “The site also showed clear indications of recent crude oil theft activity and was assessed to have served as a temporary storage point within an illicit supply network. “The discovery highlights the increasingly sophisticated concealment methods being adopted by criminal elements to sustain crude oil theft operations. “However, the integration of intelligence-led operations and aerial surveillance capabilities continues to enhance the Nigerian Navy’s ability to detect and disrupt such illegal activities. “The reservoir, recovered products, and associated materials were handled in accordance with extant operational procedures, effectively denying economic saboteurs access to resources intended to support further criminal activities.” He added, “The Nigerian Navy remains committed to sustaining pressure on crude oil theft networks under operation Delta Sentinel through persistent surveillance,intelligence-driven operations, and coordinated actions aimed at protecting Nigeria’s critical energy infrastructure and economic interests.” Crude oil theft has remained a persistent challenge in the Niger Delta, contributing significantly to national revenue losses and environmental degradation. Criminal networks often use sophisticated concealment methods, including underground reservoirs and illegal pipeline connections, to siphon and store stolen crude.

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