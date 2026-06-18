Tinubu names new provost of Ekiti college of education

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Associate Professor Smart Olugbeko as the substantive Provost of the Federal College of Education, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The appointment was announced by the Governing Council of the institution at its 8th Regular Meeting held on June 10, 2026.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Dr Khadijah Garba, described Olugbeko as a seasoned academic and administrator with more than two decades of experience in teaching, research and educational leadership.

Garba stated that the appointment is for a single term of five years and takes effect from the date of assumption of office.

She said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Ilawe-Ekiti, approved the appointment of Dr Smart Olugbeko as the substantive Provost of the College.

“Dr Olugbeko’s appointment is for a single term of five years and takes effect from the date of his assumption of duty.”

The council expressed confidence in his ability to provide visionary leadership and strengthen the institution’s position as a centre of excellence in teacher education.

Until his appointment, Olugbeko was a Chief Lecturer on secondment at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor, Edo State. He also served on sabbatical and secondment at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos.

He began his academic career at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, now Adeyemi Federal University of Education, where he rose through the ranks from Lecturer III to Chief Lecturer and Associate Professor.

According to the statement, Olugbeko has made significant contributions to scholarship, particularly in the areas of bilingualism, language policy and conflict resolution.

“A prolific scholar, Dr Olugbeko has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, textbooks and scholarly contributions in the areas of bilingualism, language policy and conflict resolution,” Garba said.

The council noted that the new provost has received more than 40 professional awards and honours from academic bodies, student groups and community organisations in recognition of his contributions to education and national development.

It also highlighted his role in the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, where he served as President and Zonal Coordinator, leading negotiations and contributing to major policy reforms, including the implementation of the dual mandate curriculum.

Garba added that Olugbeko played a key role in securing funding interventions through TETFund engagements and attracted grants from organisations such as UNESCO and the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“He is also widely respected as a resource person for the National Commission for Colleges of Education and the National Universities Commission,” the statement added.

The Governing Council congratulated the new provost on his appointment and pledged its support towards advancing the institution’s mandate and growth.

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